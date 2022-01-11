ATP says Djokovic case was harmful to everyone and recommends vaccinating athletes – 01/10/2022 – Sports

The ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) spoke on Monday night (10) about the judicial victory of Novak Djokovic in his attempt to remain in Australia even without being vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Australian government had revoked the Serbian’s visa to enter the country, but federal judge Anthony Kelly ordered his release, with the return of the tennis player’s passport.

For the ATP, the case was harmful to all parties involved and, according to the entity that organizes Grand Slam tournaments, such as the Australian Open, an event in which Djokovic intends to participate, it is necessary to have a clearer understanding of health rules. imposed on athletes.

“While traveling to Melbourne, it is clear that Novak Djokovic believed he had received the medical exemption necessary to meet entry rules. [no país]. The series of events leading up to Monday’s hearing have been detrimental on all fronts, including Novak’s health and preparation for the Australian Open,” the ATP said in a statement.

“The ATP understands the sacrifice the people of Australia have made since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the stringent immigration policies that have been put in place. However, complications in recent days related to the entry of players into Australia underscore the need for a understanding and clearer communication in the application of the rules.”

The entity ends the statement saying that it encourages the vaccination of tennis players and that about 97% of the Australian Open participants that make up the Top 100 are vaccinated.

“ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination for all ATP Tour athletes, which we believe is essential for our sport to navigate the pandemic. This is based on scientific evidence that proves the health benefits provided and is in compliance with regulations global travel,” says ATP.

Novak Djokovic, known for being skeptical of vaccines, has not spoken publicly about his Covid-19 vaccination status, but has confirmed to Australian border agents that he has not received any immunizations.

Hours after having his visa canceled by the Australian Justice, Djokovic published a photo with his team at the Rod Laver Arena, the main court of the Melbourne Park complex, where the Australian Open is being played.

“I’m pleased and grateful that the referee has annulled my visa cancellation. Despite everything that’s happened, I want to stay and try to compete. I stay focused on that. of incredible fans,” he wrote on social media during the Australian night on Tuesday (11).

“For now, I can’t say anything else, but thank you everyone for being with me through all of this and encouraging me to stay strong.”