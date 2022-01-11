Attack on Ministry of Health systems completes 1 month this Monday; access to information is still restricted | Technology

The cyber attack that brought down the systems of the Ministry of Health completes one month this Monday (10) and access to information is still restricted.

The main system is still not working again. It is the so-called National Health Data Network, known for being the “mother platform”, which brings together all the information recorded by states and municipalities, at the end of the Unified Health System (SUS).

Despite this, the government reported that access to some platforms was normalized. These are the e-SUS Notifica; the National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI) and ConectSUS.

In a note, the Ministry of Health reported that the integration between local systems and the national data network was re-established last Friday (7).

“Since then, the information entered by states and municipalities in the systems is gradually returning to national platforms, allowing health data to be accessed by all users”, he highlighted.

The government also stated that “the instability in the portfolio’s systems did not interfere with the genomic surveillance of acute respiratory syndromes, including Covid-19 and that “it continues to monitor the epidemiological situation in Brazil for decision-making in the current scenario.”

The systems of the Ministry of Health were invaded by hackers in the early hours of December 10, three days after the government had complied with Anvisa’s recommendation to impose five days for non-vaccinated people to enter the country. With the app crashing, the quarantine was postponed.

At the time, the vaccination data against Covid-19 disappeared and features such as the issuance of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card were unavailable.

On December 23, the folder announced that ConectSUS had started working again, but this return was marked by several instabilities.

