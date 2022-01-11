Avira antivirus also brings cryptocurrency miner

The system is present in all developer protection software

After Norton 360, NortonLifeLock’s suite of security applications, debuted cryptocurrency mining features, other software on the market is following suit. It is the case of Avira antivirus, which even in its free version brings features that allow you to use the power of your machine to get Ethereum (ETH).

The presence of the option is not surprising when we consider that Avira currently also belongs to the NortonLifeLock group. Founded in 2006, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. was acquired in January 2021 and currently offers similar protection features to the Norton range, including solutions such as Breach Monitor.

As with Norton 360, Avira Crypto’s mining features are turned off by default and can be adjusted by users any time. The company touts the option as a solution for users to earn money while their machines are at rest or performing light activities.

Avira Crypto comes with virtual wallet

Another aspect that Avira Crypto emulates from Norton 360 is the presence of a virtual wallet in which users can store Ethereum obtained from mining. The system also works with a 15% fee over all cryptocurrency allocated to the user, who is also responsible for paying the electricity bill, hardware and possible additional transaction fees.



According to the company, Avira users can mine resources on all machines on which antivirus is installed, as well as transfer your earnings to the Coinbase platform. From there, they can exchange their Etherum for other currencies or sell it for the “real money” of their choice.

In addition to Avira antivirus, Avira Crypto is present in Avira Free Security, Avira Internet Security and Avira Prime, supporting users located in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. So far, the developer has not revealed plans to bring the feature to Brazil, but said that it works to expand it to more territories soon.

