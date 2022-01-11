B3 (B3SA3) wins almost 760,000 investors in December with Nubank’s IPO (NUBR33)

The number of active investors at B3 (B3SA3) reached 4.209 million in December 2021, with the addition of 759,935 new CPFs compared to November, an increase of 22% on a monthly basis. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the same period in 2020, when there were 2.715 million CPFs.

A large part of this increase is due to Nubank’s new BDR investors (NUBR33), since 815,000 investors participated in the bank’s IPO (IPO), which are not fully converted into new CPFs on the stock exchange because a portion of them already had stock market investments.

For comparison purposes, between September and November, the average number of new investors on the Stock Exchange was 56,500.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Regarding the average daily financial volume traded on B3 in the equity segment, which includes the spot market and equity derivatives, there was a 15.7% drop in December compared to the same month in 2020.

The rotation speed reached 155.1% in December last year, down 17.1 percentage points compared to the same month in 2020.

Bradesco BBI highlighted, however, seeing B3’s operating data in December as neutral for B3SA3 shares.

Analysts point out that while spot equity volumes remain close to R$30 billion, the slowdown in retail investors’ daily trading volume (ADTV) (R$4.5 billion in December vs. BRL 6.5 billion average between January and December 2021) may raise a yellow flag, potentially indicating a more challenging scenario for volumes

Credit Suisse, in turn, maintained its outperform recommendation (above market average performance) for B3 shares, but reduced the target price from BRL 16 to BRL 15.00, or an upside potential of 34 % compared to the closing of the day before.

The Swiss bank lowered its daily share trading volume (ADTV) expectation to R$30.4 billion for 2022 (from R$35.8 billion) to reflect the recent drop in the Ibovespa. The bank raised its expected turnover velocity to 160% (from 155%) as it believes there has been a structural shift upward from pre-pandemic levels, reinforced by recent B3 operational data.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Credit also reduced its expectation of income from derivatives by 6% due to lower trading volume. As a result, it reduced its 2022 recurring net income forecast by 7% to R$5.22 billion, in line with the IBES consensus and stable in relation to 2021.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!