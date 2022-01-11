Baby ‘takes zica’ out of body and makes peace even with Tina · TV News

Before, on a streak of bad luck, Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will see his life get back to good in How Much More Life, Better!. The player has been re-signed to play for América and, therefore, will make peace with Tina (Agnes Brichta). The teenager fought with her father after he got into trouble with Roni (Felipe Abib) on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

Tina decided to cut ties with the character played by Vladmir Brichta after he abandoned the debut game for the Rio team. In the match, Roni made a mess to distract his brother, and Neném couldn’t show a good performance. “Zicado”, the athlete left the field booed.

Aspiring soccer player, Bianca’s sister (Sara Vidal) was quite upset with her father because of the mess. She takes a lot of inspiration from the former ace’s trajectory and preferred to keep her distance from him after the embarrassment.

The fight, however, will not last long. After getting Paula’s (Giovanna Antonelli) help to return to America, Neném will run after Tina to resolve her daughter. He will get forgiveness of the heiress in this Monday’s chapter (10) in Mauro Wilson’s plot.

The soccer player will meet the firstborn in the fields of Quinta da Boa Vista and, in a sensitive conversation, will get back together with the heiress. The duo will still train lows.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

