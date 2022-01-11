Bahians circulate BRL 195 billion on Pix

Neither money nor credit card, what Bahians want to know now is from Pix. After the people got to know the instant way to carry out banking transactions, the number of adepts did not stop growing. There were 1.9 million Soteropolitans with keys registered on Pix, of which 1.8 million were individuals and 125,000 were legal entities, between November 2020 and December last year. In Bahia, the total was 7.3 million registered users; 6.9 million individuals and 400 thousand companies, according to the Central Bank, in the same period.

After just over a year of activity, the Central Bank still counts that those who live in Salvador have already circulated R$53 billion through the 200 thousand transactions carried out in the city, from November 2020 to December 2021. In the state, the amount was even higher, R$195 billion circulated in 547 thousand transactions during the entire period.

In addition to paying heavy bills in seconds, such as electricity, water, telephone and even transit services, through Pix, in the virtual bank application, the payment method makes it possible to enjoy yourself with a light pocket, without a card or lots of money, drink water, even without having that one real coin, and the best thing is not to experience the disappointment of returning home without that acarajé, because the saleswoman didn’t have the card machine.

The payment method took over the city. Whoever walks through the streets, notices several street vendors who accept the form of payment. This is because, according to data from the Central Bank, the largest number of transactions in the country happens from individual to individual, that is, between the guy who is dying of thirst and the self-employed seller of coconut water. Pix came to make life easier for everyone, whether in virtual commerce, in day-to-day transactions, in traditional commerce or even for those people who did not have a bank account and opened it because of the ease of payment, mainly because there are no fees”, he comments. Edval Landulfo, economist and advisor to the Bahia Regional Economic Council (Corecon-Ba).

Who accepts Pix

For Carlos Henrique Oliveira, member of the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service, Pix arrived for micro-entrepreneurs at a difficult time, but even so, it was able to help face the changes suffered during the covid-19 pandemic.

“Pix arrived as an excellent option, because it democratizes and facilitates the form of payment, especially with the increase in the number of new bank accounts that occurred during the pandemic. Many people managed to have their own Pix, including credit card companies are joining. For the micro-entrepreneur, this means greater availability of means of payment with the customer, which is great for the entrepreneur, as he needs to be able to receive payment from those who seek his service”, explains Carlos Henrique Oliveira.

According to the 12th edition of the Impact Survey of the Coronavirus Pandemic on Small Businesses, carried out by Sebrae in partnership with Fundação Getúlio Vargas, until August last year, 77% of small businesses in Brazil already used this means of payment and the companies that adopted it had a smaller drop in revenue, of 33% of loss, than the businesses that have not yet adhered to the new system, these registered a drop of 44%.

A merchant in Salvador, Seu Máximo Oliveira, is 51 years old and has been a coffee seller for 30 years in Praça da Piedade. He goes around with a cart in the shape of a mini trio, painted green and red, with images of some tourist attractions in Salvador drawn on one of the sides, while music plays to cheer up those who buy. At the request of some old customers, he made a Pix and began to accept the form of payment “people who buy coffee in my hand every day, started telling me about Pix, which I had to have, to get more customers, since I didn’t have the card machine. After that, things really improved a little,” he says.

In the neighborhood where he lives, in the northeast of Amaralina, Jonathas Soares, 23, has been a motorcycle taxi driver for four years. As it is a very large neighborhood, people had to travel by motorcycle to get from one corner to the other faster. He combined his passion for motorcycles with the possibility of earning money and continued in the profession. At his job, he started to accept Pix after he lost a race because it didn’t offer the payment method “It took me a while to get into Pix. It was only after a passenger gave up doing the race with me and went with another colleague who had the pix, that I realized I needed it. The next day I signed up.”

Returning home without eating the acarajé that I was sniffing around the corner from work, because the seller doesn’t have a card machine, or because the cash in cash has run out, it’s now almost impossible. Leonardo Santos, 36, has been a street vendor for 15 years, has a taxi and works in Praça do Relógio São Pedro, on Avenida Sete. He has been selling acarajé in the region for four years and since he started to accept Pix, customers have stopped complaining about the payment fee for the machine. He says that “it made it a lot easier for us traders. The staff now arrives and does not stop taking the goods for lack of change. Now he paid, received and took it”.

In addition to selling spices, such as saffron, garlic and thyme, Dona Luciene, 62, guarantees good indications of teas for all types of pain and disease prevention. To attract the attention of those who pass by Avenida Sete, he put a sign on his tent, saying that he accepted instant payment, “now that I have Pix, the customer only needs to get here, he takes the right product and I still it looks all modern with the pix”, she says smiling. After the Pix, she also created a whatsapp to talk to customers when the seasoning they like arrives.

For those thinking of joining Pix to their business, Carlos Henrique Oliveira, comments on the importance of planning. “I understand that it is an excellent means of payment and that many people are using it, but it is also important that micro-entrepreneurs seek to know about all the possibilities of the modality, seek their bank, an accountant if possible and organize themselves in the best possible way to make make the pix work correctly for your business”, advises the member of the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service.

Who pays with Pix

It wasn’t just for the merchants that Pix became an advantage, those who struggled to eat a snack on the street, paying with credit card or with full money, suffered. But now, with Pix, Yasmin Cerqueira, 21, says that even paying the raffle tickets has become easier “I really like Pix, for me who subscribe to raffle tickets, it’s great not having anyone else at my door charging me. I’ll make a Pix soon and send the proof via whatsapp”, he said.

When taking an uber, Danilo Santos, 22, chooses the cash payment method, but always asks the driver before getting in the car if he accepts Pix. If so, he follows the journey calmly, knowing he won’t have to wait for another one. “I could put it on the debit card, but I don’t trust leaving the data recorded in apps and it’s annoying to have to put it every time I want to order a ride, so I use Pix and never had any problems.” He says.

Despite so many online payment options, and the success of Pix, banknotes and coins still do not have an expected expiration date, as economist and advisor to the Bahia Regional Economic Council (Corecon-Ba), Edval Landulfo, explains, “Still It is too early to say, even with this sense of normality, that there has been a reduction in transactions with physical money. If we observe, on a daily basis, we have armored car companies doing the same operations and hiring employees, so this shows that the circulation of the banknote still continues. The future will tell whether or not we will have a reduction”, explains the counselor of Corecon-Ba.

“In addition, we still have in Brazil a significant amount of people who are unbanked. There are millions of people who still do not have a bank account. So there is still the challenge of how to bring these people into the virtual world. It is something that will still take some time”, he adds.

For Landulfo, the popularization of virtual money is a trend in the country, which has already been studied by the Central Bank, for the creation of a virtual currency of the real, and that only after the creation of this currency, it is likely that we will have an impact on the issuance of physical notes.

understand the pix

When that aunt of yours, who only uses her cell phone to make calls, asks what this Pix is, she can answer that, according to information from the Central Bank, Pix is ​​an instant way to make payments in Brazil. Through it, money can be transferred between checking, savings and prepaid accounts in seconds and at any time of day.

The difference between Pix and other payment and transfer methods: with Pix, you don’t need to know where the person you want to send money to has an account. The modality was created to make it possible for any transaction that previously depended on TED, DOC, card, bank slip, etc., to be carried out only using a cell phone.

What you can pay with Pix: with a key registered on Pix, it is possible to pay bills for public services, such as electricity and water; of the internet account; collect FGTS and Social Contribution contributions; make payments between companies; pay in commercial establishments, including physical stores and e-commerce, in addition to the collection of revenues from Federal Public Bodies such as fees, public property rentals, administrative and educational services, fines, among others.

Transaction limit: until October 4, 2021 there was no limit on the value of transactions, but from that date, the Central Bank, to ensure more security in transactions, applied the limit of R$ 1 thousand for transfers and payments made by individuals from 20:00 to 6:00. Legal entities are not affected by the measure.

Pix Advantages: for payers, it promises speed, security and low cost, based on the agility and practicality of being able to use only the telephone to make payments. For recipients, it offers a cost reduction compared to credit card machine fees, immediate receipt of the amount paid by the customer and quick service.

Functionalities: Pix features tools such as the payment of due charges, limit management and transfer scheduling, Pix Saque and Pix Troco.

*With the guidance of the head of reporting Perla Ribeiro