Ball market: Palmeiras tries to convince Argentine, and SPFC wants ex-Inter – 01/10/2022

Palmeiras is still looking to hire a striker. Despite the difficulties, Verdão wants Lucas Alário. The Argentinian defends Bayer Leverkusen and is in the moira of the alviverde board. São Paulo, in turn, has already defined the name of Lucas Ribeiro, a former player of Internacional, as the main target for the defensive system.

Palmeiras still hasn’t given up on moving forward with the hiring of Lucas Alario and, therefore, has already started working to open negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen. Behind the scenes, those involved in the talks recognize, however, the difficulties in reaching an agreement. Verdão’s big obstacle in the business is the initial position of the Argentine striker, who, in a first consultation, about 15 days ago, warned that he wants to remain in European football. He has a contract with the German club until June 2024.

SPFC sets target

São Paulo found its target to reinforce the defensive system: Lucas Ribeiro. The Morumbi team tries to hire the 22-year-old defender on loan, who belongs to Hoffenheim, from Germany. He played last season on loan at Internacional and has a contract with the German team until mid-2024. The board is in talks with the player’s staff, but the deal has not yet been finalized. A defender was one of the club’s goals in the ball market. Lucas Ribeiro would arrive to occupy the space left by Bruno Alves, ceded to Grêmio for two seasons.

Coutinho completes exams

Brazilian Philippe Coutinho has completed his medical and is expected to sign with Aston Villa in the coming days. England manager Steven Gerrard praised the attacking midfielder and said he was “looking forward” to working with him. The signing, on a six-month loan from Barcelona, ​​was announced last week.

Wesley Moraes wins 9 at Inter

Wesley Moraes will wear Internacional’s jersey number 9 throughout 2022. Today (10), the striker was officially presented as a reinforcement for the Rio Grande do Sul club and won the vacant number since the departure of Paolo Guerrero. More than thanking him, the striker explained his return to Brazil after almost a decade in Europe. The return is linked to the dream of returning to the Brazilian team. And Porto Alegre was not chosen for nothing. “Tite is a gaucho”, said Wesley Moraes, the first reinforcement presented by Inter for the new season. “So I hope to do a good job here at Internacional”, he added.