Banco Itaú has new job openings this week

More job opportunities are being offered by Banco Itaú, which has released a list of new positions and vacancies available to candidates from all over Brazil. See now how to participate.

Banco Itaú is a financial institution with over 90 years of experience in Brazil. All this history and recognition in the financial sector makes the institution a good place to work. Especially for those who are unemployed and looking for a replacement in the job market.

Jobs at Itaú

The vacancies are for several Brazilian states and for different positions. All positions are open to contract with a formal contract and, in addition to the fixed salary, the bank also offers variable options and other benefits to employees.

Thus, in addition to the money paid every month, there is also a commission. This makes the opportunity even more attractive. Today in Brazil, Banco Itaú has more than 5 thousand branches and 26 thousand ATMs abroad. Not to mention the service points, which are present in 21 countries.

For those who want to be part of the company’s staff, it is important to apply as soon as possible to one of the available positions. Enrollment is only online, through the official website of Banco Itaú. Just check out the vacancies and choose the one that interests you.

Also check all the prerequisites to ensure registration in the selection process. Check out the available positions below, as well as the city of work.

Job vacancies: