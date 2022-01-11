Band shocks with a message for Globo when announcing the debut of Faustão

THE band, which is about to debut the program Faustian, did not miss the chance to pin the Globe. The carioca broadcaster received a curious message from the Saad family channel through social networks, last Sunday (9), while showing Domingão with Huck.

While Luciano Huck presented new paintings on Domingão, Band used Twitter to talk about the return of Fausto Silva. The channel recalled that the presenter’s debut is close. “This time comes and I miss you, right, my daughter? Calm down, it’s not long until #FaustaoNaBand”, shot.

Faustão na Band premieres on January 17. The program will be shown from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm. In the attraction, the presenter will be accompanied by the journalist Anne Lottermann and the son John Guillermo. The classic ballerinas are also part of the team.

Faustão talks about his show on Band

On January 1, the presenter appeared for the first time on the network after the end of his contract with Globo, which expired on December 31. In the special welcome program, Fausto spoke about his move to the Band.

“This team here passes all that: smile, energy and vitality. And that will give us all the strength to, together with you, who are the reason for our work, celebrate the great turnaround of the Band”, he said at the time.

Preparations for the premiere

A few days ago, the Band slammed the hammer for the recording of Fausto’s attraction to begin. One of the studios at the channel’s headquarters in Morumbi, in São Paulo, was reserved on the 6th for the production of the attraction.

Cris Gomes, director of the attraction, opened the game about the expectation for the premiere of Fausto. In an event held by Band, the professional said:

“Faustão is already a reality for everyone who is living the day to day of building one of the biggest projects of our career. More than 300 professionals are working towards this debut and we are investing heavily in 3D technology and resources. It will be a family-oriented program, with the intention of returning joy to homes in Brazil”.

“Faustão is the closest presenter and the one that most respects the commercial department. This Fausto Silva Standard of quality will be worked on in the Band”, added Cris at the time.