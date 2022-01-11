‘Banning myself from social media is playing outside the four lines’, says Bolsonaro, claiming that he does not lie on the internet

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Monday 10, without providing details, that an eventual ban on his social media accounts in 2022 would mean “playing outside the four lines” of the Constitution.

Bolsonaro addressed journalist Miriam Leitão, who defended GloboNews a punishment to him on social media for the lies spread against the vaccination of children. Segundo Leitão, “está na hora de as redes de comunicação, como Facebook e Twitter, começarem a tirar Bolsonaro dessa conexão, porque ele é um divulgador de mentiras sobre a saúde, ele coloca em perigo a saúde da população brasileira”.

“Banning myself from social media is playing outside the four lines. The game must be played within the four lines. I can only say this. We cannot tolerate low play of this nature. There it is not an electoral dispute within the democratic criterion, it is an imposition”, he reacted in an interview with Young pan.

“What is the charge against me? What fake news have I practiced on my media? Does not exist. When a mistake happens, we retract. Something that doesn’t happen with Globe nor with that economic commentator, Miriam Leitão”, added the former captain.

Despite what it claimed to Young pan, Bolsonaro does not hesitate to spread false news about vaccination. On January 6, during an interview with TV Nova Nordeste, said that “unfortunately” the National Health Surveillance Agency approved the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years and omitted data on deaths from Covid-19 in this age group.

“Are you going to vaccinate your child? Against something that the young man alone, once catching the virus, the possibility of him dying is almost zero.? What’s behind it? What is Anvisa’s interest behind this? What is the interest of those people who are obsessed with vaccines? Is it for your life, for your health? If it were, they would be worried about other diseases in Brazil,” he added.

A survey of the website power360 released at the end of December shows that Covid-19 was one of the leading causes of death in the 5-11 age group. Data up to 29 November indicate that 558 children in this group died from the disease in Brazil.

Bolsonaro’s insinuations, devoid of evidence, were the target of a letter from the president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres – a text considered “aggressive” by the former captain.