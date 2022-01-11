Barcellos doesn’t stop at Wesley Moraes and puts Argentine midfielder in Internacional’s sights for 2022

After finishing another season without titles, Internacional decided to invest heavily in this transfer window. In addition to hiring striker Wesley Moraes, midfielders D’ Alessandro and Liziero, managed to keep Moisés in the squad, president Alessandro Barcellos is behind a steering wheel requested by Medina.

And the name that pleases the board of the People’s Team is Andrés Cubas, who defends Nîmes, from the second division of France. The midfielder has worked with Internacional’s coach in Talleres’ days. At the time, the partnership of the duo took a little over 1 year when the player ended up being sold to the French team for 16 million.

The big obstacle at this moment is that the athlete is interested in other teams. In addition to Colorado, a team that plays in the MLS and Boca Juniors also want the Argentine this season. Trying to have the entire squad available, Alessandro Barcellos runs to have all the players available throughout the pre-season.

In addition to wanting two players who play on the edge of the field, since the negotiation with Nikão has slowed down and there are more shortages in the attack, the role of first midfielder is a sector that deserves attention from the board. So much so that in addition to Cubas, Inter made an offer for Flávio, who belongs to Trabzonspor, from Turkey, on loan to Giresunspor, from the same country. Even having hired Liziero, the coaching staff wants another athlete for the role.

In addition to wingers and midfielders, Inter also wants to hire a right-back to close the squad. Nahuel Tenaglia, Fabrício Bustos and Giovanni Gonzales interest the Rio Grande do Sul board.