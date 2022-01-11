Barcelona aim to hire Oscar, ex-Chelsea and Internacional | spanish football

After Philipe Coutinho’s departure, Barcelona is still looking for reinforcements in the squad. One of the names of the time in the sights of the Catalan club is the Brazilian Oscar, ex-Chelsea and Internacional. According to journalist Marcelo Bechler, Barça has already been in contact with the player’s agent who works for Shanghai FC, from China, since 2017.
Oscar is keen to return to Europe and would be excited about the possible transfer. People close to the player say that it is a dream and that he would be willing to receive a salary lower than the current one, including being able to have a contract like that of Daniel Alves, which is remunerated with the minimum base allowed by the Spanish league.
Oscar Shanghai SIPG Asian Champions League — Photo: AFP
Barcelona moves to free up space on the salary sheet, to allow reinforcements to arrive. Coutinho’s departure and the renovation of Umtiti, with salary reductions, allowed the club to sign up Ferrán Torres and should create scope for further investment.
The great search for reinforcements is due to the bad start to the season of Barcelona, which was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League and remains outside the classification zone for the Champions in the Spanish Championship.
