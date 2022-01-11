Barcelona and Real Madrid arrive in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup | spanish football

Barcelona and Real Madrid landed on Monday night in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, where next Thursday they will play the semi-final of the Spanish Supercup. For the second year, the competition is based in the Middle Eastern country – in 2020, due to the pandemic, the tournament will be played on Spanish soil.

Barcelona competes in the Supercopa as the current champions of the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid is in the tournament as runners-up in the last Spanish Championship. The other semi-final will be between Atletico Madrid, Spanish champions in 2020/21, and Athletic Bilbao, runner-up in the Cup.

Barcelona renews with Umtiti and manages to sign Ferrán Torres

Daniel Alves, as Barcelona arrives in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup — Photo: Miguel Ruiz/Barcelona

Barca could have the return of Ansu Fati, who traveled with the group and is recovering from his thigh injury. The young number 10 of the Catalan team has not played for two months and has only made eight appearances this season.

Xavi Hernández’s team could still have Ferrán Torres’ debut. The former Manchester City striker has been regularized, but did not travel with the delegation to Riyadh. He and Pedri were isolated with Covid-19 but, after testing negative on Monday, they left for Saudi Arabia and will join the group.

Athletic Bilbao is the current Supercup champion. The Basque team beat Barcelona in the last edition of the tournament. Since 2019, the competition has included the runners-up of Espanyol and Copa del Rey and has changed its format, with semifinals and finals in single games. That year, Real Madrid took the cup.