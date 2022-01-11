Barcelona v Real Madrid: Ancelotti considers casting Rodrygo alongside Vini Jr and Benzema | spanish football

Real Madrid prepares to face Barcelona this Wednesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match is valid for the semi-final of the Supercopa de España. Before the duel, coach Carlo Ancelotti said, at a press conference, that he had two doubts about the lineup of the merengue team. He is considering launching the Brazilian Rodrygo as a starter, alongside Vini Jr and Benzema in attack..

– Carvajal is a doubt. Attack right too. If you put Rodrygo instead of Asensio, to put something fresher. Those are the only doubts I have. The preview will be important. We like to play this kind of game – said the coach.

The teams live different moments in the season. Real Madrid has 17 points more than Barça in Espanyol, and only the Merengues are still alive in the Champions League. However, Ancelotti praised the team coached by Xavi. He highlighted the identity of the Catalan team and said which are his favorite players in the opponent.

– I like it because it’s a team that has an identity, along the lines of the usual Barça. I think it’s a team that will improve with your contribution (Xavi). There are veteran players like Busquets, Piqué or Alba, who always give a lot to the team. But young people now stand out a lot, like Gavi or Nico, who can have a great future – he said.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have faced each other once in the current season. At Camp Nou, the Merengues won 2-1. In this Wednesday’s match, the winner will face whoever gets the better of Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, who will face off on Thursday.