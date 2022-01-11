Batoré, actor and comedian, dies in SP | São Paulo

Actor and comedian Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira, 61, known as Batoré, died this Monday (10), in São Paulo. He had cancer.

Batoré died at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Pirituba, North Zone of the capital. “The medical information was passed on to the family and the Municipal Health Department regrets what happened”, says a note from the City Hall.

Ivanildo was born in Serra Talhada, Pernambuco, and moved to São Paulo as a child. Before becoming an actor, he played football in youth teams in São Paulo.

With his main character, Batoré, Ivanildo was part of the cast of the program “A Praça é Nossa”, by SBT. In 2016, he was hired by Rede Globo for the soap opera “Velho Chico” in which he played the role of delegate Queiroz.

Batoré was also a councilor for Mauá, in Greater São Paulo, for two terms in the PP.

