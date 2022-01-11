‘BBB 22’: see all the tips and spoilers revealed by Tadeu Schmidt and Boninho | TV & Famous

ONE WEEK left for BBB22 and, like us, you must be anxious to meet all the participants! We want to know too, but in the meantime, how about some tips? In Fantástico, Tadeu Schmidt opened the word and made SEVERAL revelations…
Can you find any participants?
- “At BBB22, there are people from Minas, Ceará, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Paraíba, among other states.”
- “It has a teacher, student of Medicine, Public Relations, influencer is an actor.”
- “There’s one who couldn’t bear to live with friends because he couldn’t bear to share a house with troublemakers.”
- “Some people love classical ballet, others prefer circus.”
- “There are those who have the habit of pressing the flush button with their foot.”
- “And, to close, there are people who say they only eat junk food on the street, hidden from the family.”
As if that weren’t enough, the big boss in person, the cute, has shared on social networks some spoilers — which are more like riddles, see? – on the social networks. Here’s what we wrote down from the clip:
- 3 + 1 = 5
- “Some people love seafood”
- “Just don’t fall for Xepa!”
- “Who cries for nothing…”
- “And you can get ready to water the plants now.”
- “Go ask for cooler”
- “With cachaça and beer”
- “Has 3 daughters…”
- “Just not!”
- “It’s full of mania…”
- “But it’s not the King!”
- “Must love a mutt”
At another time, Boninho also stated that “whoever entered is already right” and said that there are people who “could be on Broadway”. In addition, he made a tour inside the BBB22 house, bringing another spoiler. Watch! 👇
Previously, the director had already walked through parts of the house showing the floor, accompanied by Tadeu Schmidt!