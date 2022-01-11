‘BBB22’: netizens criticize Rafa Kalimann in place of Ana Clara | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Ana Clara and Rafa Kalimann

The change in command of “Bate-Papo BBB”, announced by Globo in the early afternoon of this Monday (10), did not take well on social networks. Netizens did not approve of Rafa Kalimann in place of Ana Clara in the program that will record the first moment of the eliminated of the week outside the confinement of “BBB22”.

Ana Clara’s name quickly stopped in the most talked about topics on Twitter after the replacement was announced. The ex-BBB 18 pleased the reality fans with the way she conducted the interviews of those eliminated from “BBB 21”. On the web, netizens did not understand the change, especially after the failure of “Casa Kalimann”, presented by Rafa on Globoplay.

“ana clara was born to interview the person after they are eliminated. bbb, what are you trying to do, tell me”, wrote an internet user. “I don’t accept that there will be no more Ana Clara in the chat with the one eliminated from the bbb”, analyzed another.

“Dude, did BONINHO see Casa Kalimann??? It’s not possible that he thinks that woman in plaster, the best choice to command an interview with the eliminated one!!!! #VOLTAANACLARA”, annoyed a fan of the reality.

Other “BBB” fans remembered the controversy involving Camilla de Lucas, from “BBB21”, who was even announced as one of the presenters of “Rede BBB” programs. Camilla would lead Multishow’s “BBB – A Eliminação”, but the station backtracked after the disclosure.

“look… thelma won the bbb20 and they forgot about her in 8 months. juliette won the 21 and sometimes I’m afraid to find her in the bathroom here at home. but rafa kalimann is capable of winning a sunday from kalimann so much who force this woman and still ignored camilla de lucas”, wrote an internet user. “Did they fire Camilla de Lucas to make this arrangement? Rafa Kalimann is not a presenter, people. It’s no use.”, commented another.

Ana Clara continues in charge of “BBB – A Eliminação” and won a new program, “Fora da Casa”, which will be broadcast on Gshow and Globoplay, every Thursday, after the airing of “BBB22” on Globo.