BBB22 terrorizes participants with change in the showers of the house · TV News

BBB22’s home will have a change from previous seasons, with contestants required to share just one shower across the entire mansion. In addition, the room will have strong colors and capable of leaving the confined “drowsy”. The measures were taken by Globo to stimulate conflicts and create a climate of “terror” among competitors.

In a statement sent this Monday (10), the network said that the shortage of places to shower will be a “little surprise” for the famous and anonymous who will enter the game on the 17th.

“The main bathroom is the only one with a shower. With a retro concept, it is made up of large blocks of color, like a Rubik’s Cube, a game that made the kids happy in the 1980s and 1990s. decoration of the place”, informed Globo.

The space will also have a dressing room, which was successful at BBB21. Last season, there were showers in the rooms. This time around, the lack of more places to shower can lead to fights before live shows, parties and after competitions where everyone comes out dirty.

The reality show’s residency will be inspired by “everything that shined in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s”, with neons scattered throughout the house and flashy colors. Through chromotherapy, overly colored environments stimulate conflict and take away the feeling of peace and tranquility. See Globo’s information about the confinement:

In the living room, the excess of colors is the main element and is present from the wall to the sofa, in the pillows and rugs, in a multicolored composition. The colors extend to the external area, with geometric shapes that are repeated on all the walls that surround the house in different mixtures of tones, in the best pop art style. At night, the space receives special lighting. To the audience’s delight and the brothers’ despair, the two big headphones remain in the garden .

Still without revealing photos or videos, the broadcaster also warned that the gym will use prints. One of the rooms will have a checkerboard style and musical elements, especially rock, with wallpaper with poster collages of bands and graffiti. For the first time in the program, the room will have a suspended bed.

The other will feature a mix of prints, textures and playful objects. Bedding, pillows, headboards, carpets and wallpapers integrate with complementary textures. There are still bears, smileys, shoes and doll clothes.

The official list of participants of Big Brother Brasil 22 will be announced throughout Globo’s schedule next Thursday (13). For now, the broadcaster and director JB de Oliveira, Boninho, have released tips and spoilers to instigate the public.