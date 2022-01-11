BBB22’s house will have two Big Headphones and only one bathroom with shower | BBB22

There’s no way. Seven days before the premiere, speculation about the names of the new BBB’s is in full swing. But the housing of this new class that is coming, we can already advance! Sitting on the couch, you can get dizzy from so many colors – and not just thinking about who’s going to vote. Did you go outside? There is no lack of light, color and big phone. If you want to take a shower, you have to get in line. Because if it’s not to be intense, it doesn’t even come down to play. Or, in this case, it doesn’t even enter the BBB. The curious on duty, get ready because the new house is full of surprises for the future residents of Big Brother Brasil 22.

In the living room, the excess of colors is the main element and is present from the wall to the sofa, in the pillows and rugs, in a composed multicolored. The colors extend to the external area, with geometric shapes that are repeated on all the walls that surround the house in different mixtures of tones, in the best Pop Art style. At night, the space receives special lighting.

++ New button, VIP and Xepa face to face and more: Tadeu delivers ‘BBB22’ news

To the audience’s delight and the brothers’ despair, the two big headphones remain in the garden. The gym is yet another environment that explores the use of prints. It continues to be an area to exercise body, mind and also game strategies, as the panel with the participants’ figures and game icons and a seating area with beanbags and tables are still available. 🏋🏋

+ 7 days left for BBB22! Check out all the spoilers we already have – so far

Only 1 bathroom with shower 🚿

Inside the house, a little surprise: this time, the main bathroom is the only one with a shower. With a retro concept, it is composed of large blocks of color, as in a magic cube – a game that made the kids happy in the 1980s and 1990s. last week, you are guaranteed with even more space for everyone to get dressed up and talk about the program.

Tadeu Schmidt confirms the button and other BBB22 news

Grunge or romantic bedroom? How about both? 🛌👜

He woke up, opened his eyes, saw his brother next door and a lot of chess. He went to sleep, covered himself with a duvet, which matches the pillow, the rug and the wallpaper. Stage for a lot of chat, secrets and gossip, the rooms in the house have two different styles, but one similarity: they will reach the affective memory of many people. 😍

On the one hand, a lot of chess, Rock n’ Roll and musical elements. On the other, everything very “combinandinho”, with a mix of prints, textures and playful objects capable of making the Gen Z go crazy.

In the first bedroom, full of composition, the bedding, pillows, headboards, carpets and wallpapers integrate with complementary textures. There are still bears smileys, shoes and doll clothes. In the second bedroom, cuteness gives way to grunge. The style, very common in the 1980s, dominates the room with checkered prints, wallpaper with band poster collages, graffiti, sculptures and musical elements. And as if the 1980s teen vibe wasn’t enough, for the first time in the program, the room has a pull-down bed. If it falls, it’s out (joke).

THE BBB 22 has general direction by Rodrigo Dourado, genre direction by Boninho and presentation by Tadeu Schmidt. The reality show is scheduled to premiere on January 17th.

Come see everything that happened in Tadeu’s preparation for BBB22! 👇

Tadeu Schmidt visits the ‘BBB22’ house for the first time