BC president will have to explain goal overflow to Guedes

The president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, will have to write a letter to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, explaining the reasons for not meeting the inflation target. The official index, released today by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), closed 2021 at 10.06%, almost double the target ceiling.

The rate was well above the center of the target established by the BC for last year, which was 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points more or less, that is, it can vary between 2.25 % and 5.25%.

This will be the sixth time since the creation of the inflation targeting system, in 1999, that a president of the municipality will have to give an explanation. However, the last time this happened, in 2017, the letter had to explain why inflation ended the year below the target floor rather than above. At that time, the Minister of the Central Bank was Ilan Goldfajn and the Minister of Finance was Henrique Meirelles.

Increases in Selic

To try to contain inflation, the BC made successive increases in the Selic, the basic interest rate, and has already signaled that it will do more.

At the last meeting, in December, the rate rose from 7.75% to 9.25% per year, the highest level since July 2017.

By raising interest rates, the BC seeks to reduce consumption, forcing prices to fall. The negative side effect is that it holds back economic growth.

On the other hand, when inflation is low, the BC cuts interest rates to stimulate consumption.

The year 2021 was marked, as the BC had already highlighted, by cost shocks amid the covid-19 pandemic, which affected the global supply chain and caused prices to rise around the world.

The Brazilian economy also faced a rise in commodities and a devaluation of the exchange rate, as well as a rise in fuel prices and a water crisis that hit the electricity bills.

BC Autonomy

In February last year, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the Central Bank autonomy project, approved by the National Congress.

The terms of office of the president and directors of the autarchy must not coincide with that of the president of the Republic, responsible for indicating the names that will be discussed by the Senate. If approved, the executives assume their positions on January 1 of the third year of the Chief Executive’s term.

The BC, previously linked to the Ministry of Economy, became an autarchy of a special nature, without hierarchical subordination to the portfolio and with technical, operational, administrative and financial autonomy.

The institution’s main objective, however, will continue to be to guarantee price stability, while ensuring the efficiency of the financial system and working to smooth out inflation fluctuations and promote full employment.

* With Reuters