Before being exposed, Christian has a daughter with Barbara in A Place in the Sun TV News

The relationship between Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and Bárbara (Alinne Mores) will yield “a fruit” before the usurper is unmasked in Um Lugar ao Sol. . The child will be called Ludmilla and will appear as a big girl in the final stretch of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

After having lost a baby in childbirth, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will not give up the idea of ​​being a mother. In scenes that will air on January 22 in the plot of Lícia Manzo, the spoiled one will express the desire to adopt a child in a conversation with Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira). Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will receive her mother-in-law’s support.

Barbara could not generate an heir by natural means because she had a severe infection in the uterus and was diagnosed with infertility. The conversation with Elenice will make the young woman excited, and she will talk to Christian for the first time about the idea of ​​adoption.

The man will immediately reject the woman’s proposal and will hurt the little mother lived by Alinne Moraes. Ravi’s friend (Juan Paiva) won’t be reticent for long. After Barbara suffers from depression again and tries to kill herself by throwing herself in front of a car, he will give in.

The couple will adopt baby Ludmilla. The girl will be played by child actress Alice Camargo after a passage of time that will take place in the last chapters of the serial.

The nine-year-old artist is already known for her audiovisual work. Before joining the cast of Um Lugar ao Sol, Alice played the character Julia in the first phase of Where’s My Heart. The series is available on Globoplay.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in total. The plot is recorded until the end due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting on March 14, the public will see the Pantanal screening in prime time.

