behind the scenes of the controversial dismissal of the SBT comedian

The departure of Batoré from SBT was a lasting hurt in the life of the comedian, who died yesterday at the age of 61, but an issue resolved with praise before his death. The dismissal of the character of “A Praça É Nossa”, in 2003, took not only the public, but also the artist by surprise. At the time, he understood that he had been cut by Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, left hurt and stayed 13 years without talking to the presenter.

The feud, resolved only decades later, caused Batoré embarrassment and shame. “I am ashamed to have reached this point”, admitted the comedian in an interview with UOL in 2017, after having participated in the Globo soap opera “Velho Chico”.

For more than a decade, Batoré believed that he was the victim of a “betrayal” after being part of the cast of “Praça” for more than a decade.

“It was he who put my name on the list [de demissões]. When I went to talk to him, he just hung his head. I didn’t discuss it or anything, because I have great respect for him, it’s part of my story, but we didn’t speak to each other for 13 years because I thought it was cowardice”, said Batoré in an interview with Luciana Gimenez, in 2018.

The disagreement was only broken when the actor learned that his departure from the program had been determined by Silvio Santos to cut expenses, a revelation made by Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega in 2016 in an interview with Mauricio Stycer’s UOL Vê TV program.

With the misunderstanding resolved, Batoré even accepted to return to the bench at “Praça” for a special participation, in 2019. UOL followed the backstage of the reunion with Carlos Alberto and the team 16 years after the controversial dismissal. The atmosphere was nervous, but there was even crowd cheering for him to return to the place where he stayed 11 of the 18 years he worked at SBT.

In a note, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster lamented the comedian’s death.

“It is with deep regret that SBT regrets the death of Ivan Gomes, known as Batoré, this Monday (10), as a result of complications caused by cancer. Paul.

Pernambuco from the city of Serra Talhada, Ivan dreamed of being a football player, but his comic vein spoke louder and with his innate talent, he was successful in small presentations in the city of São Paulo.

The opportunity on television came with a number he created: “Gol in Slow Motion”, which he presented in the programs Viva a Noite and Show de Calouros. Soon, he found an opportunity to appear in A Praça é Nossa, in the late 1980s, as the waiter at the side bar that made up the comedy scene.

In 1993, he showed Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega a character created by him, Batoré, a simple and peaceful countryman, who told stories of his life in São Paulo, with his peculiar flowered shirt, blue sneakers and well-combed hair. The catchphrase “ah stop, ô” exalted the funniest moment in his stories.

THE success came from the first appearances, and almost 30 years later, it was still on the rise, doing shows and appearances across the country. The character also recorded an album with the theme song: You Think It’s Beautiful to Be Ugly?

Like actor, Ivan was also in the first season of Cine Hólliudy and in the telenovela Velho Chico, both on TV Globo, he made comedies on RecordTV and participated in the series Os Exterminadores do Além, alongside Danilo Gentili, broadcast by SBT in 2021, having been this his last TV job.

SBT sympathizes with Ivan’s family, who leaves his children Ivann and Alexandra, with the entire public who always applauded Batoré, and with his colleagues and friends from A Praça é Nossa, and asks God to comfort them in this difficult time.” .