Belo Horizonte has a night of heavy and extremely heavy rain in 8 regions – Gerais

At least eight regions of Belo Horizonte recorded heavy or extremely heavy rain on Monday night (1/10). According to the municipal Civil Defense, the storm hit Venda Nova, Pampulha, North, Northeast, East, Center-South, West and Barreiro. It didn’t just rain in the Northwest Region.

The heavy rain in the capital started around 20:30. No incidents were recorded. In the neighborhoods of São Pedro and Santo Antônio, however, electricity fell around 8:57 pm.

THE State of Minas contacted Cemig, who reported an incident at a feeder that serves customers in the São Pedro and Santo Antônio neighborhoods, in Belo Horizonte.

“Company teams are carrying out transfer maneuvers at this moment, to restore energy to the affected customers. Customers close to Engenheiro Zoroastro Torres Street will remain interrupted, due to the fall of a large tree on the network, due to the rain in the region”, he says. the official notice from Cemig.