Betty White: Actress’s Cause Of Death Revealed, And Incident That Happened Days Earlier Surprises; know details

The sad departure of actress Betty White on the 31st of December gave rise to much malicious speculation about the cause of death. This Monday (10), the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the report with the real reason for the death. According to the document, the 99-year-old star suffered a stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident) days before his death.

The medical term refers to the loss of blood flow to part of the brain, resulting in tissue damage. The document pointed out that the incident took place six days before White’s death. Professionals could not say whether the actress had any emotional or physical damage in her last days, but according to sources heard by TMZ, which had access to the report exclusively, Betty was “alert and coherent”.

On social media last week, speculation emerged that the death was related to the Covid-19 vaccine. Netizens claimed that Betty White would have taken her booster dose on December 28. The star’s agent, Jeff Witjas, made a point of going public to deny the rumors.

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death is related to a booster shot three days earlier, but that’s not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized – this is not the life she lived.”, wrote the professional in the statement sent to People. With the information released today, this assumption is invalidated once again, as the stroke occurred days before the actress’ vaccination.

Continue after Advertising

With an unrelenting legacy, Betty White held the record for “Largest TV Career for a Female Entertainer” with more than 82 years since her small screen debut. One of the most memorable works of the actress was in the series “The Golden Girls” – or “Supergatas” in Brazil. In addition, she starred in productions such as “Mary Tyler Moore”, “Justice Unlimited”, “Community”, “That ’70s Show”, “Everwood”, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, among many others. Throughout her life, she was awarded six “Emmy” statuettes, and marked projects that will never be forgotten.