Betty White: American actress and comedian suffered a stroke 6 days before she died | Pop & Art

Betty White, American actress and comedian, suffered a stroke six days before she died.

Betty White died on December 31, 2021, aged 99. The comedian, who would have turned 100 on January 17, 2022.

According to TMZ, the actress’ death certificate shows a stroke as the cause of death. Even after the stroke, Betty was alert and coherent and died peacefully in her sleep at home.

One of Betty’s best-known works was in the series “The Golden Girls”, which in Brazil was shown under the title “Supergatas”. The series aired between 1985 and 1992.

With a long artistic career, the actress started her career in television in 1939. In 1949, she took over the helm of the variety show “Hollywood on Television” alongside Al Jarvis.

The actress starred in numerous shows and series over eight decades, having her name in dozens of works such as “Justice Without Limits”, “Community”, “Everwood”, “That ’70s Show” and “The Bold and the Beautiful”.

Betty has received numerous awards and honors at awards such as the Emmy and American Comedy Awards, as well as Golden Globe nominations.

According to TMZ, Betty spent the period of the pandemic with extreme caution. The actress stayed at her home reading, watching TV and doing crossword puzzles.

