Billionaire Bill Miller Keeps 50% of His Fortune in Bitcoin

Bill Miller, a US billionaire investor, stated in a recent interview that 50% of his fortune is allocated in Bitcoin (BTC). In addition, he recommended that others allocate 1% of their wealth to this asset.

Miller became known for his great performance between the 90s and early 2000s, being hit by a 90% drop at the end of that decade. Despite this, the investor continued in the market and became a billionaire thanks to two investments: Amazon and Bitcoin.

As a strategy, the billionaire recommends monthly contributions, called DCA, which can be made in any investment. When asked about a long-term indication, his answer was ready: bitcoin.

Investing in Amazon and Bitcoin

Bill Miller has previously said that he is one of Amazon’s biggest shareholders, second only to its founder, Jeff Bezos, and his ex-wife, MacKenzie. Since its 2008 low, this stock has gained 8,900% from $34 to $3,126 today.

In Bitcoin, the billionaire stated that he has invested in the cryptocurrency since 2015 when it was costing in the region of 200 dollars. In this way, his current profit is almost 20,000%, double his position on Amazon and in a much shorter time, just seven years.

Thanks to these two investments, Miller became a billionaire. It is worth noting that in 2015 Bitcoin was not yet known by so many people, proving to be a bold bet for this size.

Billionaire recommends DCA and Bitcoin

One of Bill Miller’s advice is to carry out DCA — dollar cost averaging —, that is, make monthly contributions to a given asset. In this way, you take the opportunity to accumulate more share in low periods and do not miss out on highs. As an example, if applied, this technique would have transformed BRL 100 monthly into BRL 85 thousand in 5 years with BTC.

When asked for a long-term investment recommendation, Miller promptly responded. “bitcoin”. As a justification, he pointed out that still few people have BTC in their portfolio.

“Bitcoin, as few people own it. If you put 1% of your assets into it, for diversification, you can withstand a drop to zero, which I think is unlikely, but possible. So you will lose at most 1%.”

Continuing, Miller questioned which assets have as good a track record as Bitcoin and which protect investments from catastrophe. Furthermore, it stated that BTC can go up 10 or even 50 times, so it is a good asset to keep in your wallet.