Bitcoin (BTC) is about to hit the Death Cross; understand

It’s not enough that Bitcoin (BTC) started 2022 with the worst price in nine months, a frightening “cross of death” could be coming to challenge the recovery of the market-leading cryptocurrency.

The death cross is a bearish indicator that forms when the 50-day moving average of the price of bitcoin drops below the 200-day moving average.

If bitcoin continues to decline, the death cross will come to fruition, and based on the cryptocurrency’s track record, that doesn’t tend to be a good sign.

One lifting from Rekt Capital from June of last year showed that after BTC breaks through the death cross, its falling behavior can be similar to the pre-crossover period.

When assets peaked in 2013, for example, it dropped 73% before that year’s death cross. After the event, it dropped a further 71%. Again in 2017, the same pattern repeated itself: BTC dropped 70% before the death cross and after passing it, retreated another 65% before rising again.

But this does not always happen when bitcoin crosses the indicator. According to research by exchange Kraken shared by Coindesk, when the death cross came to bitcoin in June last year, late March 2020 and October 2019, they were nothing more than “bear traps”, i.e. fakes. bearish signals.

Bitcoin Death Cross Trap

In June 2021, for example, bitcoin made the crossover, but shortly thereafter began the bull run that culminated in a new price record in November.

The exchange does not fail to note, however, that when the indicator hit in 2014 and 2018, there was either “a sell-off in the days that followed or a continued macro downtrend that confirmed a bear market.”

This data signals that the death cross appeared to have a more negative impact on bitcoin in the past, but that starting in 2019, a more consolidated market around the coin was able to prevent more serious drops.

In the view of Nox Bitcoin founder João Paulo Oliveira, bitcoin behaved well after reaching the indicator in recent years, a positive trend that could be repeated at this time.

“In March 2020 bitcoin passed the death cross after the pandemic, but its price exploded despite the indicator. Once again in June 2021 when bitcoin was worth $35,000, it had the cross of death and dropped a little bit to $29,000, but then it went up to $68,000,” recalled the expert in conversation with the Bitcoin Portal.

For this reason and for being just one indicator of graphic analysis among many others, Oliveira believes that the cross of death “does not mean much”.

“It is not conclusive that we should take it literally. But of course, when many people have expectations of something, we enter into a self-fulfilling prophecy. If a lot of people think that bitcoin will fall because there is a death cross, it is possible that there will be a selling pressure that reflects on the price in the short term”, he said.

where is bitcoin going

Although the death cross may not be the end of the world for the asset, part of the community is startled to see the coin price below $40,000 for the first time since April 2021, especially after the great performance at the end of the year. past.

When the asset hit a record price in November, boosted by the U.S. approval of a bitcoin futures ETF, many experts projected that the coin was ready to break the psychological barrier of $100,000 — which it did not.

In the long term, however, optimism prevails for the consolidation of the crypto market as a whole.

“There are phenomena happening, such as the arrival of the gaming market, decentralized finance and the very concept of NFT that is getting more popular, which are factors that can drive the price of bitcoin up or at least prevent it from falling precipitously.” , Oliveira said, adding the approval of a spot ETF of bitcoin in the US as another factor that could make the currency appreciate.

In the trader’s view, in 2022 bitcoin will go through a supercycle and expect no significant price drops to occur.

“When we talk about the supercycle, we use as a reference the logic that every four years bitcoin has an absurd high, and the following year, it has sudden drops. We saw this in 2014, when bitcoin dropped 60%-70%. In 2018, there were drops of the same order of 50% and 60% compared to January 1 of the same year. But what I consider a supercycle is that bitcoin has not fallen or even has had very little fall this year,” he explained.

He warned that although the long-term scenario is positive, the community must be prepared — and used to — volatility: “If the asset drops 30% or rises 30%, it is within the expected volatility and does not mean much for you to analyze alone” .