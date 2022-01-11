Bitcoin crash causes cryptocurrency market to lose $1 trillion

With an 11% drop since January 1, Bitcoin (BTC) is further and further away from its all-time high of $69,000 in November. Along with it, the entire cryptocurrency market weakened, losing 1 trillion dollars in exactly two months.

On November 10, 2021, the capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market hit the $2.9 trillion mark. As of this Monday (10), this number is US$ 1.9 trillion.

Although drops are a warning for those who are long, they are also opportunities for those who want to position themselves in this market. However, your strategy is still the biggest guide on when to invest in BTC or altcoins.

Bitcoin drops 40% in two months

On Monday morning (10), Bitcoin retested support in the $40,000 range, just as it did in September before jumping to its all-time high. In this way BTC is showing a drop of 40% in the last two months.

As such, this support zone is crucial for Bitcoin to stay away from a sharper drop that could take it to the $30K region or even $23K. Therefore, the moment is of observation before making a decision to buy or sell.

In any case, Bitcoin concepts are stronger than ever. So much so that the largest US bank believes that BTC will hit $100,000, while the president of El Salvador believes that two other countries will adopt BTC as their currency.

Cryptocurrency market loses 1 trillion dollars

At its all-time high, Bitcoin reached a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, making it the fastest asset to reach that number. Despite this, his 40% drop has seen him lose around 500 billion since then.

The other 500 billion were lost by altcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies. Ether, the second largest coin, is responsible for almost half of this value, when going from $4,800 to $3,000, ETH saw 210 billion evaporate. And just like Bitcoin, now Ethereum is on a key support that could define its year 2022.

As for other losses, many metaverse projects and NFT games began to die, losing up to 99% and contributing to these numbers. While this is bad for investors, this is great for clearing the market of weak projects.

Time to buy?

Although drops are worrying for those who are positioned, these can be great buying opportunities, especially for those who make small monthly contributions. This technique consists of buying regardless of the price and so far it has proved to be a great strategy.

The same is true of whales that want to lower their average purchase price. As an example, this week mining company Bitfarms bought 1,000 BTC for $43.2 million.

However, for others the moment is still of observation, as mentioned above. After all, if the bears break the $40,000 support, it is possible to find better opportunities in the coming months.