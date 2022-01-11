Bitcoin Hashrate Rebounds After Kazakhstan Restores Internet

The hashrate (computational power) of the large pools (clusters) of Bitcoin (BTC) mining was partially reset this Monday (10), according to BTC.com. The restoration comes days after the network’s computing capacity collapsed because of an internet blackout in Kazakhstan.

Between January 5 and 6, the hashrate of major mining pools dropped by 11% following the Asian country’s internet blackout. Today, at the close of the text, the loss was just 2.2%, according to BTC.com data analyzed by CoinDesk.

Kazakhstan is the second largest BTC mining hub in the world after the United States. It accounts for about a fifth of total global production. Last week, the nation was rocked by civil unrest triggered by a spike in electricity prices. The protests left 164 dead and nearly 8,000 detained. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the demonstrations acts of “terrorist aggression”.

The situation is “almost resolved” and cryptocurrency mining data centers are back, Alan Dordzhiev, head of Kazakhstan’s National Association of Blockchain and Data Center Industry, told CoinDesk on Monday.

Internet connectivity has been largely restored across the country, Dordzhiev said. Outages are still occurring in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and former capital, where protests took place last week, but regions with cryptocurrency miners are “totally fine,” he added.

Internet monitor NetBlocks said last week that the fact that multiple providers are simultaneously losing connectivity “indicates a centralized kill switch.”

It’s hard to know how long the internet will continue to operate. The country’s network has been restored several times over the past few days, but those moments were “brief and unpredictable, affecting different providers and regions at different times,” NetBlocks founder Alp Toker told CoinDesk. In addition to the human rights implications, a disrupted network “cannot reliably support cryptocurrency mining,” Toker added.

Kazakhstan-based miners have faced electricity restrictions since September as the country’s national electricity grid struggles to keep up with rising demand. Some mining companies are looking to expand their business abroad.

