Bitcoin melts 40% since all-time high and drags crypto market shares – Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) has taken a tumble over the past two months, bringing problems to digital assets and stocks of companies in the blockchain sector. Most recorded even greater losses than the cryptocurrency, with the exception of Coinbase (COIN) exchange papers.

CoinDesk data shows that Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has lost nearly 40% of its value since hitting all-time highs near $69,000 on Nov. The reason for the drop was a change in the Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States, which started to have a more “hawkish” posture (trend to increase interest rates). Coinbase is down 36% over the same period.

Shares in U.S. miners Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Bit Digital (BTBT) are down more than 50% each since Nov.

Argo Blockchain (ARBK), the only cryptocurrency miner listed on the London Stock Exchange, lost 45% of its value, while Canadian miners Hive Blockchain (HIVE) and Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) shrank by 52% and 59%, respectively. Exchange Voyager Digital (VYGVF), listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is down 50%. MicroStrategy (MSTR), a business intelligence software company that has 122,478 BTC (about $6 billion) on its balance sheet, recorded a 45% drop.

The decline in the value of so-called crypto stocks may reflect institutions’ loss of interest in the sector, caused by apprehension over the Fed’s rate hike. This drop also shows that investing in BTC remains a safer way to earn. exposure to cryptocurrency. Still, while Bitcoin may be seen as digital gold by some in the community, it is also an emerging technology. This makes cryptocurrency and industry stocks sensitive to monetary policy tightening.

“Some institutions use crypto stocks as a proxy (representation) for the cryptocurrency itself,” Mike Alfred, a value investor and CEO of BrightScope and Digital Assets Data, told CoinDesk in a Telegram chat. “It is easier for hedge funds to buy COIN than to own BTC directly for a variety of reasons.”

A possible explanation for the relative strength of COIN could be the fact that the exchange’s revenue is linked to Bitcoin’s price volatility rather than its price trajectory. The high turmoil seen in recent weeks usually means more transactions and increased revenue.

The investor community is starting to look at COIN as a value stock rather than a growth stock. Value stocks are stocks that trade below their value. Growth stocks are those with the greatest potential to outperform the general market in a given period. In addition, they are the most vulnerable to increases in interest rates.

“COIN is the only cryptocurrency market share among the top 10 assets on my personal list. I like it because it has the best brand among the highly regulated players,” Alfred said. “This is also a reasonable multiple (indicator for valuing an asset) compared to traditional exchanges. In fact, I see COIN as a value stock at these levels.”

Bank of America recently changed Coinbase’s rating from “neutral” to “buy” (investment strategies), keeping the price target unchanged at $340. cryptocurrency trades were the catalysts for the change in ranking.

