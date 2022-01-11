‘Blood under my feet’ TV News

Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will return to the Paraguayan War (1864-1870) during a terrible nightmare in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The monarch will wake up in terror and scream in terror after seeing the floor all bloodied in delirium. “I felt the blood under my feet”, the husband of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will be amazed in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes that will air this Wednesday (12) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the protagonist appears agitated while sleeping. He will hear gunshots, bombs and screams like the ones he heard when he was on the battlefield.

Luísa’s ex-lover (Mariana Ximenes) will wake up sweaty and scream: “No!”. The Emperor will then sit on the bed and realize that he is in his room. However, when you put your hands on your face, you will see that it is bloody.

Horrified, Leopoldina’s father (Bruna Griphao) will look around and find the ground covered in blood. Selton Mello’s character will scream in terror again and wake up for real this time. He will be relieved to see that the room is clean, but he will be devastated by the sight he had of the war.

Later, Pedro will vent to the empress in her office while he gets dressed behind a screen. “I woke up in a nightmare, a sensation so real that I felt the blood under my feet”, narrates the enemy of Solano López (Roberto Birindelli).

“Fortunately it wasn’t real”, will reassure Isabel’s mother (Giulia Gayoso). “For me, but for thousands of people from the four countries involved in this war!”, the monarch will shoot.

“Be careful not to express yourself like that in front of other people”, will scold the Italian. “It was not the emperor who spoke, it was a man who hates violence”, the protagonist will justify.

Pedro, then, will come out from behind the screen wearing a uniform. “Why are you dressed like that?”, Teresa will ask. “A way of telling everyone that I am at war. To you, dear wife, I say more: I am at war with myself”, he will dramatize.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

