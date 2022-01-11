Body of the tenth victim of the tragedy in Capitólio (MG) is identified

the tenth victim of the accident in Capitol was identified on Monday afternoon (10). Carmen Pinheiro da Silva, 43, died after part of a rocky structure collapsed and hit four vessels in the canyons of the tourist municipality of Minas Gerais.

According to the Civil Police, the woman is from Cajamar, a city in the state of São Paulo.

See who are the ten people who died in the accident:

1) Júlio Borges Antunes, 68 years old, born in Alpinópolis (MG);

2) Camila Silva Machado, 18 years old, born in Paulínia (SP);

3) Mykon Douglas de Osti, 24 years old, born in Campinas (SP);

4) Sebastião Teixeira da Silva, 64 years old, born in Anhumas (SP);

5) Marlene Augusta Teixeira da Silva, 57 years old, born in Itaú de Minas (MG);

6) Geovany Gabriel Oliveira da Silva, 14 years old, born in Alfenas (MG);

7) Geovany Teixeira da Silva, 38 years old, born in Itaú de Minas (MG);

8) Tiago Teixeira da Silva Nascimento, 35 years old, born in Passos (MG);

9) Rodrigo Alves dos Anjos, 40 years old, born in Betim (MG);

10) Carmen Pinheiro da Silva, 43 years old, born in Cajamar (SP).

investigations

The Civil Police launched an investigation to investigate the accident. Deputy Marcos Pimenta, from the Passos unit, 352 km from Belo Horizonte, said that information will be collected from the owner of the speedboat, witnesses and victims who were injured in the accident.

On the hypothesis that a work related to a leisure park in the canyon had influenced the displacement of the rock, the delegate said that it is very premature to say anything about it.

“However, the Civil Police will not rule out any hypothesis, but with caution, serenity that the case imposes”, he emphasizes.