Bolsonaro attacks Camilo and says PT governors did “something to haunt” in the pandemic

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again criticized state managers this Monday, 10, for their actions during the Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview with TV Jovem Pan, after considering himself “the most important person in Brazil” at the moment, the head of the Federal Executive attacked “PT governors”, among them Camilo Santana, from Ceará.

“I believe that I am the most important person in Brazil at the moment. If I had a PT in my place, I think this Brazil would already be a Venezuela,” he said. He also reinforced criticism against governors. “What PT governors did in their states was something to astonish, as in Bahia and in other leftist states as well, such as Ceará”, he added.

It is not the first time that Bolsonaro has raised criticism of the Ceará government. In August 2020, during a visit to Ceará and along with his entourage to disembark in the municipality of Juazeiro do Norte, in the Cariri region, Bolsonaro said that Camilo acted in a “criminal and malicious” way when enacting health measures, such as lockdown and isolation. Social.

“This measure, by some governors, among them of this state, went beyond thoughtless, they were very badly received by the population, to order them to stay at home without providing income for their subsistence, this is more than an evil, it is a criminal act”, said the president.

Later, Camilo responded to the president’s criticisms, defending that “it is criminal to ignore the loss of more than half a million lives in the pandemic and still make fun of the pain of families”, in reference to Bolsonaro’s stance in handling the pandemic in the country.

This Monday, the president also defended that the lockdown and other actions to contain the advance of Covid-19 in Brazil were nothing more than a plan by other politicians to wear out his management.

“In my opinion, [o lockdown] it was an orchestrated work to try, through the economy, to wear me out. It is common in a country like Brazil, for everything that happens, the person first points to the President of the Republic: ‘he is responsible’”, said the president.

