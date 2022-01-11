Bolsonaro denies accusing Anvisa president of corruption: “Aggressive letter”

posted on 01/10/2022 19:13 / updated on 01/10/2022 19:22



(credit: TV Brasil/Reproduction)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday (01/10) that he was surprised by the note sent by the president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, last Saturday (01/8) , in which he challenged the Chief Executive to present evidence of corruption in the regulatory body. In an interview with Young pan, Bolsonaro characterized the document as ‘aggressive’.

“I was surprised by his letter. An aggressive letter. There was no reason for that. I said: “what is behind what Anvisa has been doing?”. No one accused anyone of corruption. I was the one who nominated Almirante Barra for Anvisa. The nomination is mine, as well as others from the board passed through my scrutiny, which I indicated, were discussed in the Senate, but they were nominated by Barra Torres himself. But he didn’t have to act that way,” he pointed out.

“The conversation I had with him before was about vaccinating children. I asked him: “Look, Barra, how many children died in Brazil during the pandemic? Today I had contact with a blog from RS where I got data from the CDC, American. And in Rio Grande do Sul, during the entire year of 20, part 21, not one child between 5 and 11 years old died. I questioned him as to why release it like that, without playing hardball. In the leaflet itself that spoke of the circumstances of side effects, Pfizer itself says that some side effects will only be known in 2022, 23, 24, 25”, he continued.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, from March 2020 to December 2021, 311 children aged 5 to 11 years died of covid in Brazil.

The president also said that Anvisa’s work “could be different”. “I also told him: who is vaccinated transmits?”. “Yea”. “Who is not vaccinated, can you get it?”. “Yea”. I think Anvisa does not suffer interference, it is an independent body, but I believe that the work could be different”.

Bolsonaro said that after the appointment, Barra Torres gained “light of its own” and again denied that he was accusing the body of corruption.

“He can respond now to this criticism. He’s the one who decides. I know he’s the one who decides. I nominated him there, after the nomination, he gained his own light. I hope he gets it right at Anvisa. But we didn’t have any friction with point of him saying that I had to identify any evidence of corruption. I make it clear, in November the PF went to the house of former Anvisa directors. So, no agency is free from corruption. Now, I did not accuse Anvisa of corruption. I asked what is behind this desire, this vaccination frenzy”.

Finally, he repeated the questioning about what Anvisa’s intentions would be to release vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years.

“I repeat: what is behind it, what ulterior motives, what other intentions of Anvisa? There was no accusation on my part. The word corruption did not come out of my mouth at any time and he decided to write a very aggressive letter”, he concluded. .

Barra Torres released a note on the 8th rebutting statements made by Bolsonaro during an interview on Thursday (01/06). At the time, the head of government questioned “what is behind” Anvisa’s decision to authorize the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against covid-19. He also called childhood immunization advocates “vaccine freaks.” Since the public note, Bolsonaro had not commented on the matter.

“If you have information that raises the slightest indication of corruption on this Brazilian, do not waste time or prevaricate, Mr. I have the privilege of being part of it”, wrote the director.

“Now, if you don’t have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you quote so much, retract. We are fighting the same enemy and there is still a lot of war ahead. or a wrong act will not diminish you in anything. Quite the contrary”, he concluded in the document.