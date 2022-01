President Jair Bolsonaro.| Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

President Jair Bolsonaro said he did not accuse the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) of corruption, and considered the letter made by the institution’s president, Barra Torres, “aggressive”. “Aggressive letter, there was no reason for that. I said ‘what is behind what Anvisa has been doing’, no one accused anyone of corruption. For now, I have nothing to do about it,” said the chief. of the Executive in an interview with Jovem Pan radio.

Last Saturday (8), Barra Torres published a note in which he condemned Bolsonaro’s speeches given two before; at the time, the president said that “hidden interests” could justify Anvisa’s goal of seeking vaccination against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. “If you have information that raises the slightest hint of corruption on this Brazilian, don’t waste time or prevaricate, Mr. President. Determine an immediate police investigation on me, in fact, on anyone who works today at Anvisa, who proudly I have the privilege of being a member. Now, if you do not have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you quote so much, retract”, wrote Barra Torres.