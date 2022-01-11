Bolsonaro denies corruption allegations at Anvisa, but maintains criticism of childhood vaccination

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 5: Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro speaks press at the Hospital Vila Nova Star, during his discharge in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on January 5, 2022. The president had been hospitalized since Monday (3), for treatment of an intestinal obstruction. (Photo by Marcelo Goncalves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Jair Bolsonaro criticized the possibility of Anvisa approving CoronaVac for children (Photo: Marcelo Goncalves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

THE President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denied that he had accused the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) of corruption. According to Bolsonaro, the letter from Antonio Barra Torres, president of the agency, was aggressive and had no reason to do so. At the same time, the president maintained the position of criticizing the vaccination of children.

“I was surprised by his letter. Aggressive letter. There was no reason for that. I said: ‘what is behind what Anvisa has been doing?’. Nobody accused anyone of being corrupt,” Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview with Jovem Pan radio.

“What’s behind? What ulterior motives, what other Anvisa intentions? There was no accusation on my part, the word corruption never came out. It’s him [Barra Torres] decided to make a very aggressive note”.

Bolsonaro’s statement was made two days after Barra Torres released a note, demanding that the President of the Republic recant for attacking Anvisa.

Even after denying that he accused Anvisa, Bolsonaro made insinuations about the agency, in addition to having criticized the possible release of CoronaVac for children, in an assessment by the agency.

“I don’t want to say here, accuse Anvisa of absolutely nothing, now that something is happening, there is no doubt that it has been happening. You can see, from what I know now, it’s no secret to anyone, Anvisa will deliberate on CoronaVac for children from 3 years old, I don’t know what will happen in the end, but Anvisa will take its position. And, one way or another, it will be criticized as well.”

Anvisa approved the use of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine on December 16. Resistance within the federal government was strong, leading to a delay in the acquisition of immunizations. The first doses should arrive this week and, in January, Brazil will receive 4.3 million doses. In total, the country purchased 20 million doses of Pfizer, half of the contingent needed to vaccinate all children aged 5 to 11 years.

