Bolsonaro says he was surprised by Barra Torres’ ‘aggressive letter’

BRASILIA — The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) responded this Monday, 10th, to the letter in which the president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, defends itself from questioning the body and demands a retraction from the Chief Executive. Bolsonaro said he did not accuse anyone of corruption and again raised doubts about Anvisa’s “intentions” by recommending the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old.

“I was surprised by his letter. Aggressive letter. There was no reason for that. I said ‘what is behind what Anvisa has been doing?’ No one accused anyone of corruption. For the time being, I have nothing to do about it”, said the president in an interview with Jovem Pan radio. ”, he added.

This Saturday, 8, Barra Torres countered Bolsonaro and demanded a public retraction from the president. The reaction of the head of the regulatory agency came two days after Bolsonaro raised suspicions about the board of the agency, when he complained about Anvisa’s approval for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against covid-19.

“If you don’t have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you cite so much, retract”, demanded the military from the Navy reserve, when challenging the president to point out signs of corruption against him.

In the interview, Bolsonaro said that Anvisa is an independent body, does not suffer interference, but that the work “could be different”. “I am not accusing Anvisa of anything. Now, if there’s something going on, there’s not the slightest doubt,” said the president, who spoke of “ulterior motives” at the agency.

The president also stated that Barra Torres gained “its own light” after being nominated for the position at Anvisa. “I know it’s up to him to decide,” he declared.