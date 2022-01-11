Botafogo announces binding contract for the sale of SAF to John Textor

Now it’s official! Botafogo president Durcesio Mello officially announced, on Monday afternoon (10), the sale of 90% of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) to businessman John Textor (Eagle Holdings). The North American intends to invest around R$ 400 million over the next three years in the new alvinegra company.

“Dear partner-owners, members of the Deliberative Council, partners-fans and white-and-white fans. I am very happy today to announce that, after a final review, we are announcing the binding proposal with Eagle Holdings. This is part of a process of professionalization that we implemented in the club during this management and that is culminating with this proposal that will be the strong future of Botafogo”.

The next step will be the voting of the terms of this agreement between the directors and, soon after, by all the partners of Alvinegro. With everything approved, the carioca club receives R$ 50 million in the following week. Afterwards, Botafogo’s manager and management will finalize the last details to then sign the contract that will give control of Glorioso to John Textor for the next 30 years.

