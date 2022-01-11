Brazil expects the omnipresent scenario to increase the ‘drunk’ of cachaça in the world – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Brazil expects the omnipresent scenario to increase the ‘drunk’ of cachaça in the world – Money Times 0 Views

Liquor
Brazilian alcoholic beverage tries to overcome the difficulties of sanitary and conjunctural barriers (Image: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil)

Much more than in Brazil, Brazilian cachaça in the world depends on open bars and restaurants. The numbers for 2021, compared to 2020, the toughest year of social restrictions by covid, show this reality.

But they also warn of the conditions of 2022 that started scared again by the ômicron variant.

7.22 million liters were exported, showing an increase of 29.52%, while revenues reached US$ 13.17 million, up 38.39%.

The sector’s numbers are modest compared to several other agribusiness chains, so much so that last year’s statistics were close to those of 2019, a ‘normal’ year, but the Brazilian Cachaça Institute (Ibrac) records that they could even be better.

Along with the highs and lows of the 2021 stages of the pandemic, the sector also suffered from bottle shortages and, as with coffee, container shortages.

The same situation that emerges at the beginning of 2022.

That said, Ibrac monitors the scenario in Europe, especially Germany, and the United States, the main consumers of Brazilian-class brandy, on a grid of 70, regarding the levels of measures to control contagions and the bottlenecks of inputs and logistics.

The actions of the entity and Apex-Brasil also depend on this, in relation to the external promotion of cachaça, which have been greatly affected in the last two years.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

One Sotheby’s puts the 1st real-world home in the metaverse up for sale

Meta Residence/Disclosure Meta Residence will be the first home for sale in the world to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved