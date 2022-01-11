Brazil expects the omnipresent scenario to increase the ‘drunk’ of cachaça in the world – Money Times

Much more than in Brazil, Brazilian cachaça in the world depends on open bars and restaurants. The numbers for 2021, compared to 2020, the toughest year of social restrictions by covid, show this reality.

But they also warn of the conditions of 2022 that started scared again by the ômicron variant.

7.22 million liters were exported, showing an increase of 29.52%, while revenues reached US$ 13.17 million, up 38.39%.

The sector’s numbers are modest compared to several other agribusiness chains, so much so that last year’s statistics were close to those of 2019, a ‘normal’ year, but the Brazilian Cachaça Institute (Ibrac) records that they could even be better.

Along with the highs and lows of the 2021 stages of the pandemic, the sector also suffered from bottle shortages and, as with coffee, container shortages.

The same situation that emerges at the beginning of 2022.

That said, Ibrac monitors the scenario in Europe, especially Germany, and the United States, the main consumers of Brazilian-class brandy, on a grid of 70, regarding the levels of measures to control contagions and the bottlenecks of inputs and logistics.

The actions of the entity and Apex-Brasil also depend on this, in relation to the external promotion of cachaça, which have been greatly affected in the last two years.