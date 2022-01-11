Brazil records more than 34,000 new known cases of Covid in 1 day; moving average is the highest since July 2021 | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (10) 34,215 new known cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 22,556,525 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 36,227 – the highest recorded since July 29 last year (when it was at 44,974). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +617%, indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.

Experts believe that the high rate of contamination by the omicron variant does not yet appear to be fully reflected in the numbers of new known cases. They reinforce the importance of testing, as well as isolation measures in case of symptoms and after a positive diagnosis. They also point out that, due to the blackout of data and instability in the systems of the Ministry of Health, Scientists are unable to estimate the exact severity of this moment of the pandemic in the country.

At its worst moment, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases on June 23, 2021.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

The country also recorded 111 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totalizing 620,142 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was the 128. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +17%, indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

1 of 2 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average of deaths:

Tuesday (4): 96

Wednesday (5): 98

Thursday (6): 101

Friday (7): 110

Saturday (8): 120

Sunday (9): 123

Monday (10): 128

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

six states had no record of death this Sunday: AC, AP, MG, RJ, RR, and SE.

System standardization

The states began to normalize on Tuesday (4) the release of numbers of Covid-19 in Brazil after the blackout of data from the Ministry of Health.

On December 12, the ministry informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization (14 December) was not fulfilled.

Total deaths: 620,142

620,142 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 111

111 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 128 (14-day variation: +17%)

128 (14-day variation: +17%) Total known confirmed cases: 22,556,525

22,556,525 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 34,215

34,215 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 36,227 per day (14-day change: +617%)

On the rise (10 states): AL, PA, MT, BA, CE, TO, SP, MG, RO, PR

AL, PA, MT, BA, CE, TO, SP, MG, RO, PR In stability (6 states): PE, AM, MA, PI, SE, AC

PE, AM, MA, PI, SE, AC Falling (10 states and the DF): RN, SC, RS, DF, RJ, GO, ES, MS, PB, AP, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that 144,623,203 people took the second dose or single dose of vaccines and thus are fully immunized. This number represents 67.80% of the population.

11 states did not disclose vaccination data.

The booster dose was administered to 30,055,874 people, which corresponds to 14.09% of the population.

A total of 161,724,589 people, representing 75.81% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 342,403,666 doses applied since the beginning of vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -42%

MG: +36%

RJ: -32%

SP: +41%

DF: -29%

GO: -40%

MS: -43%

MT: +153%

AC: 0%

AM: +10%

AP: -89%

PA: +193%

RO: +35%

RR: -100%

TO: +83%

AL: +200%

BA: +151%

EC: +100%

MA: +6%

PB: -47%

PE: +10%

IP: +5%

RN: -19%

SE: 0%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).