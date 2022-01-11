Britney Spears’ ex gets out of prison and scares the singer’s family

The family of Britney Spears was scared after discovering that the ex-husband of the singer, Jason Alexander, was spying and taking pictures of the gate of the house of the singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, in Louisiana, in the United States. According to Page Six, the man showed up at the property after getting out of prison and posted photos and videos of the location on his Instagram profile.

“They think it’s incredibly inappropriate and downright weird. It’s bad enough that the family has to deal with fans getting too close, and they’d like to think they can expect more from Jason, who claims to still have so much love and respect for Britney,” a source told the site.

On Jason’s social media, he posted a photo of the place with the following caption: “Daddy Spears hiding behind the gates”, referring to Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, who divorced Lynne in 2002.

Alexander posted a photo of the gates outside Lynne Spears’ home Image: Playback/Instagram

In a video, Britney’s ex-husband noted that the lights inside the house appeared to be on, saying, “It looks like there are some people in there now. The mother is there anyway.”

Also according to Page Six, Jason would have said in a live that he also planned to visit his ex-wife’s childhood home as well as the trailer where Britney’s uncle, Willie Spears, lives.

Alexander, who was married to Britney in January 2004, returned to Louisiana last weekend after being arrested in Tennessee in late December for violating a protective order and stalking an unidentified woman.