Broke the Web! Father Fábio de Melo dances ”Lepo” with the band Psirico on Domingão do Huck!

Top Stories

Homemade Fertilizer with Coffee Powder: Learn how to make this natural fertilizer for your plant

Father Fábio de Melo broke the web this Sunday (9), when the vocal of the Psychic band, Márcio Victor, encouraged him to dance to the song “Lepo Lepo”, taking him by the hand and lifting him up.

THE Father Fabio de Melo, which in addition to Catholic priest is also an artist, writer, university professor and presenter, was not begged.

When he was pulled by Márcio Victor, he got up and, even though he was disconcerted and without much swaying in his body, he waved his hands to the rhythm of the music, demonstrating that he knows the frill.

Followers of the TV Observatory website commented on Twitter, still on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Many applauded, others condemned and still others laughed. One of the site’s followers tweeted and enthusiastically commented:

“The priest dancing lepo kkkkkkkkkkkkk what a parallel universe is this, my father @ Domingão”

See also: Mother of Marília Mendonça hugs her grandson and makes a statement

Interpreter of other musical styles, the priest was very prestigious during a show he did in Ribeirão Preto

3 days ago, Father Fábio de Melo posted on his Instagram the video of a part of the show “O Amor me electeu, which he did in Ribeirão Preto in December 2021. Check out the video:

You can’t miss this news: With her butt showing, Luisa Sonza gets tough when starting a fight at her show in Belém: not in my show!

In the post, the priest talks about the influence of the music recorded by Oswaldo Montenegro, “A Lista”, in his life:

“This song changed my life so much! One of the most beautiful things I discovered in 2021.”

The fans approved and applauded. One of them observed the priest’s more static arm because of the sling he had to use when he broke his arm and advises functional physiotherapy to release it, otherwise it becomes atrophied.

Another observes the priest’s resourcefulness: “What lyrics and interpretation, huh, Father Fábio de Melo? WOW! Slapping in the face with art is everything.”

One of the followers also comments that the priest’s return to music did him so much good that he doesn’t even know how to describe it.

As you have seen, Father Fábio de Melo, even doing his “Lepo Lepo” steps precariously, in other musical styles is a much-appreciated “beast”, and that must continue to toast us with his calm and melodious voice, which exudes warmth and welcome. . The crowd is big.

Stay a little longer and take the opportunity to read: Mel Maia poses in a waterfall and is highlighted: “mermaid”