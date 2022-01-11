Bruno Melo undergoes exams at CT and gets closer to Corinthians

On a day that was marked by the re-presentation of the Corinthians squad for the 2022 season, CT Joaquim Grava also received a visit from Bruno Melo. The left-back is close to being announced as Timão’s second reinforcement for 2022 – Paulinho was the first.

On the premises of the Parque São Jorge club, Bruno Melo underwent clinical and physical examinations. The tendency is to finish the battery of evaluations this Monday, but there is a possibility that one of them will only be carried out on Tuesday morning. The information was released by ge.com and confirmed by My Timon.

If approved in all exams, the player must sign a loan bond valid for one season with Corinthians. Timão will be responsible for paying the athlete’s salary in full, since it is not considered high. It is worth remembering that Bruno Melo has a link with Fortaleza until the end of 2023.

The player, at first, arrives at Corinthians to fight with Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton for the starting position on the left side of Sylvinho’s team. In addition, Bruno Melo can also act as a defender, something that was important for the Parque São Jorge club.

The possible arrival of the side does not seem to please the Corinthians fans. In a poll held here at my helm, almost 80% of Fiel said they did not approve of Bruno Melo – see the result here.

See more at: Ball Market.