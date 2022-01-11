Caetano hits the hammer about offering a player to Inter to sign Edenílson at Atlético

Colorado’s number 8 is an old dream of the Rooster, which continues on the athlete’s heels and can announce it for 2022

Edenílson was one of Internacional’s few individual highlights last season. Summoned on a few occasions to defend the Brazilian team, the number 8 is Atlético-MG’s target for 2022. It was even ventilated that the midfielder could go abroad, but he confirmed that he intends to stay in Brazil, thinking about the World Cup .

“Regarding the World Cup, it is a personal goal of mine and I will work towards, who knows, at the end of the year, to be on the final list. (Staying in Brazil makes you closer to the Brazilian team) Absolutely! It’s a number of factors. There are players who are more consolidated in Europe and others more consolidated in Brazil, I believe this is my case. I believe that being here (in Brazil) and playing good games, I have more chances (to go to the World Cup)”, he said. exclusively to Bolavip Brasil.

Recently, information emerged that Rooster could engage a player to have ED more easily. Rodrigo Caetano, director of football at the Belo Horizonte club, hit the nail on the head about offering Inter a trade to sign the midfielder in the current Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions. In question, the possible player to be offered by the athleticans was Savarino.

To Revista Colorada, Caetano opened the game: “I don’t know where they got that from. zero chance”, said the leader. In case there is business going on behind the scenes, the trusted name of the board has put away any movement that may happen. The re-presentation of Atlético is scheduled to take place on January 17, but the coaching staff has not yet been defined.

Valued at 4 million euros (R$ 25.6 million at the current price), Edenílson is worth half the amount stipulated for anyone who wants to buy Savarino, which is around 8 million euros (approximately R$ 51.2 million); figures are according to projections made by the website transfermarkt. Both players have valid contracts with their respective clubs until December 2023.