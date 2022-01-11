Caetano hits the table and exposes the chance of involving the attacker in negotiation for Edenilson; inter monitors

Looking to 2022, the Inter has mapped the market calmly and carefully. Barcellos knows that it will be very difficult to keep some players, like Yuri Alberto, Maurício and even Edenilson. The midfielder is on the rise and has once again been in the sights of Arab teams in this transfer window, even more so because of his recent call-ups.

The number 8, who was one of the highlights of last season, has already made it very clear that he is happy in Porto Alegre and does not think about leaving Inter. His dream of playing in a World Cup and all the affection of the fans are factors that weigh in the balance. Even with a high number of options in midfield, the club must prioritize the sector and sign even more players.

Recently, the midfielder had his name considered in the Atlético-MG once again. Also in December, the site “Color Magazine” informed that the interest has been getting stronger and there are real chances of exit. A source close to Edenilson would have confirmed that there was a tendency to close with the mining club, which won two titles in 2021: BR and CdB.

The same portal, earlier this week, got in touch with Rodrigo Caetano, ex-Inter and currently at Galo. The director was asked about a rumor that has been gaining strength on social media, involving Savarino and Edenilson.. According to reports, Colorado could sign the Venezuelan striker in a trade with the Belo Horizonte team.

Caetano, however, was emphatic and stated: “I don’t know where they got it from. Zero chance”. Therefore, Edenilson should only leave Inter if Atlético agrees to pay some financial compensation. Bracks has already warned that he does not think of trading the midfielder for any amount, as he is valued and can yield good figures in an eventual negotiation abroad.