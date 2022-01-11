Call on long hold with Jesus, “no” from Carvalhal and Berizzo: Atlético-MG returns to square one by coach | athletic-mg

This was an excerpt from Galo’s official note, published last week , positioning itself on the search for a new coach. The “next week” has already become this one. “Next week’s end” is already three days away. Next Monday, the professional squad reappears to start the 2022 preseason. And the search for the new commander, in the last few hours, has returned to square one.

Jorge Jesus was the first coach approached by Galo, but conversations are at a standstill

The speech was always about “working with at least five options”, but the initial efforts were all directed at Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese heard the Rooster. He met with the club, talked. He asked for days to rest in the middle of the negotiation. Then, advised to decline, he asked for time to think, even before discussing contractual details.

Internally, at Atlético, there are those who consider the conversation closed, but there are also those who say that the possibility still exists – the difference is due to different perceptions, since there has been no resumption of direct dialogue with Portuguese in recent days.

Carlos Carvalhal, Braga coach who is in the sights of Atlético-MG

The focus became another Portuguese. Conversations with Carlos Carvalhal progressed well, but for a short time. The Braga coach claimed that one of his “assistants” (assistants) could not travel to Brazil. He chose to fulfill the contract – which runs until the middle of the year – at the current club. This conversation will hardly be resumed.

The range has opened up to other markets. The Argentine Eduardo Berizzo entered the agenda. But as soon as it became an option, it was no longer. Former Paraguay national team captain, even unemployed, said ‘no’ to the athletic invitation. Who also said ‘no’ to Galo, but a year ago, was Renato Gaúcho. Also for this reason, it remains out of plans at this time.

Eduardo Berizzo also declined the invitation from Atlético-MG

“We’re back to square one. At the moment, nothing in advance, with anyone,” a source told ge shortly after Berizzo’s refusal. Asked about a possible inconvenience with the delay, she said that the assembly of the squad (through the new coach) is not something to worry about, since the signings will be punctual, and the base was maintained. In any case, he admitted: the expectation is for a definitive resolution as soon as possible. The tireless speculations, inevitable in a scenario of uncertainty, are already bothering.