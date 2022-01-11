Campos Neto will have to explain off-target inflation in 2021 | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Campos Neto

With the release of the official inflation index this Tuesday by the IBGE, the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, will have to send a public letter to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, explaining the reasons for the non-compliance with the target. .

All projections indicate that the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) ended the year at around 10%, well above the target set by the National Monetary Council (CMN), of 3.75%.

The rise in prices in the economy during the past year exceeded the target even considering the tolerance interval, which results in a ceiling of 5.25% and a floor of 2.25%.

If the IPCA had stayed within this range, the BC president would not have had to justify it. As this was not the case, his letter may be published today.

There is no deadline for him to do this, but on other occasions, the document came out on the same day as the IPCA was released. It will be the sixth time that a BC president will have to play this role. (Check the texts of similar documents from the past at the end of this text)

During the year, the Central Bank successively raised the basic interest rate (Selic), from 2% to the current 9.25% in an attempt to control inflation. In all decisions, the members of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) mentioned the fiscal risk, raising the tone at each meeting.

The uncertainties about government spending, aggravated by the PEC dos Precatórios in the second half of 2021, led to a rise in inflation projections, influencing the BC’s decision to accelerate the rise in interest rates.

However, monetary policy (the responsibility of the BC) was not enough to contain the rise in prices, which did not have the same combat in fiscal policy (responsibility of the government).

Campos Neto should avoid criticism of Guedes’ harvest



FGV professor Istvan Kasznar expects the letter to deal a lot with the fiscal issue, but points out that Campos Neto will probably be very careful because it could be read “quickly” as a criticism of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the management government tax.

“There are several issues that are outside the axis of action, the control of the Central Bank, and can be very worrying. I doubt that he, Roberto Campos Neto, will get involved in questioning associated with the role of the Minister of Economy”, pointed the teacher.

The chief economist at Banco Inter, Rafaela Vitória, points out that the fiscal data for 2021 were positive, with revenue records, and that this should not be the main theme of the letter.

“The fiscal result for the year was positive, you criticizing a fiscal result as one of those responsible for inflation would not technically be correct because there was no fiscal expansion in 2021 that caused a demand like we have had at other times in the past”, he said.

Fiscal uncertainty influenced dollar and inflation

According to her, the fiscal discussion that caused uncertainty in the market was in relation to the future of the framework, but it had an impact on the exchange rate, for example. The rise in the dollar was one of the main inflationary fuels last year.

“The discussion in relation to the fiscal framework brought a higher premium that was reflected in the exchange rate, and this ended up expanding the other effects of higher inflation that we had”, explained the economist.

In addition to the fiscal, Copom announcements throughout the year highlighted the weight of the rise in basic items such as electricity, fuel and food as a determining factor in the result of inflation.

Global inflation must be another argument from the BC president

Rafaela Vitória believes that the Central Bank will mention the successive supply shocks that the country faced during the year as the main reason for exceeding the target. According to her, Campos Neto should also mention the rise in world inflation.

“We started the year with a food shock, which started at the end of 2020, then there was a shock of electricity, with the water crisis, the very strong rise in tariffs was also quite unexpected and ended with the latest fuel shocks. I think the main highlight that the BC president will give in the letter is undoubtedly that there are supply shocks that are not predictable,” he said.

The easing of social distancing with the advancement of vaccination over the past year and the consequent reheating of the service sector was also frequently mentioned in the Central Bank’s communications. With the return of demand, the tendency is for prices to rise and put pressure on the IPCA.

See the content of previous BC letters to justify off-target inflation

1st letter — 2001 result

The inflation target was 4%, but the IPCA closed at 7.7%. The BC president was Arminio Fraga and the finance minister was Pedro Malan.

The first letter was written in 2002 by Arminio Fraga, who occupied BC at the time. Addressed to the then Minister of Finance, Pedro Malan, the document cited two main factors for inflation to have exceeded the target ceiling in 2001: external shocks and inflation in administered prices.

On the external front, Fraga cited a slowdown in the world economy that, together with the crisis that Argentina was experiencing at the time and the September 11 attacks, caused a devaluation of the Real. At the time, the dollar was worth R$ 2.84, a depreciation of 42.6% in relation to the beginning of that year.

Internally, one of the villains of inflation was the same as last year, the electricity tariff. It rose 10.4% in 2001 together with the rise of other items in the so-called administered prices, such as gasoline and health plans.

During that year, the basic interest rate, the Selic, rose from 15.25% to 19%. In the opinion of the then president of the BC, the monetary authority acted in a “preventive manner” to avoid the inflationary effects of the exchange rate paths and the shock effects on the prices of administered items.

“If the Central Bank had not acted in a preventive manner, inflation would have been higher than the one that occurred and the adjustment in the real exchange rate – the dominant element in the improvement in external accounts – would have taken place in an environment of great uncertainty. In this context, the reversal of expectations that allowed the exchange rate appreciation, the reduction of the risk premium and the improvement in the perspectives of the Brazilian economy could not have occurred in 2001”, Fraga pointed out in the letter.

2nd letter — 2002 result



The inflation target was 3.5%, but the IPCA closed at 12.5%. The BC president was Henrique Meirelles and the finance minister, Antônio Palocci.

The second letter from a BC president to the finance minister was written by Henrique Meirelles in 2003, but in relation to the 2002 target ceiling burst, when Armínio Fraga was in office.

It was the year of the election of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in which the market was frightened by the policies that could come from the new government. As a result, inflation expectations rose significantly, especially at the end of the year. The IPCA ended at 12.5%, well above the target of 3.5%.

In the letter, Meirelles stressed that there was a crisis of internal confidence together with a global aversion to risk. The trajectory of interest rates at the beginning of the year was downward until July.

Then the BC raised the Selic rate from 18% in September to 25% in December and even had to hold an extraordinary meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) in October to raise interest rates by three percentage points, to 21%.

“The year 2002 was characterized by a perverse combination of a severe crisis of confidence in the evolution of the Brazilian economy and a strong increase in risk aversion in international markets. These factors were reflected in turmoil in the domestic financial market, difficulties in managing public debt and sudden drops in the country’s external financing, with negative consequences for inflation and the level of activity in the economy,” Meirelles said in the letter.

3rd letter — 2003 result



The inflation target was 4%, but the IPCA closed at 9.3%. The BC president was Henrique Meirelles and the Minister of Finance was Antônio Palocci.

In his second letter explaining why inflation was outside the target, Meirelles cited the same factors as in 2002. According to him, the rise in prices caused by the crisis of confidence in the country and the aversion to risks was mainly concentrated in the first months of the year. .

That year, the BC had already proposed an adjusted inflation target of 8.5%, different from the 4% target established by the National Monetary Council (CMN), but the BC president considered that the publication of the letter would remain necessary.

In 2003, there was an increase in the Selic to 26.5% in February and maintenance of this level until the middle of the year. In the second half of the year, the BC started a downward trajectory until reaching 16.5% in December, considering a scenario of confidence gain throughout the year.

“From mid-2003 onwards, a very different picture came into force, marked by the recovery of confidence in the prospects of the economy and the return to macroeconomic normality. The results of the economic policy became more evident, the environment of accentuated uncertainties dissipated and inflation returned to stable and relatively low levels”, he pointed out.

4th letter — 2015 result



The inflation target was 4.5%, but the IPCA closed at 10.67%. The BC president was Alexandre Tombini and the Minister of Finance was Nelson Barbosa.

In 2015, the Central Bank raised the basic interest rate from 11.75% to 14.25% per year in an attempt to combat inflation, which reached 10.67% at the end of the year. The target was 4.5%.

According to the letter sent by BC President Alexandre Tombini to the Minister of Finance, Nelson Barbosa, the two villains of inflation that year were the readjustments in administered prices, such as electricity, and the exchange rate devaluation.

“It should be noted that the fiscal adjustment implemented in 2015 included, among other measures, an increase in public tariffs and the recomposition of regulatory taxes, with a direct and relevant impact on not only, but above all, administered prices. The last semester of 2015 was also compromised by the effects of new adjustments in administered prices, arising mainly from the variation in fuel prices, and by the pass-through of the exchange rate devaluation observed throughout the year”, pointed out Tombini.

5th letter — 2017 result

The inflation target was 4.5%, but the IPCA closed at 2.95%. The BC president was Ilan Goldfajn and the Minister of Finance was Henrique Meirelles.

The last time a BC president needed to send the letter to the Minister of Finance was in 2018. In the previous year, inflation had been slightly below the floor established by the target of 4.5%, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage point up or down. The IPCA marked 2.95%.

According to the BC president at the time, Ilan Goldfajn, the main reason was deflation in home food prices. In the letter, he explains that record levels of agricultural production have allowed prices to fall.

“The exceptional behavior of food prices at home is evident when we observe that the accumulated variation in twelve months represented the biggest deflation in the historical series”, pointed out Goldfajn.

Considering that monetary policy has no impact on agricultural production levels, Goldfajn said that the BC followed “good principles in managing” interest rates. That year, the Selic rate started at 13.75% and ended at 7% per year.