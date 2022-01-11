Can Endrick play the Worlds? See the situation of the striker of Palmeiras

Credit: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

The boy Endrick, only 15 years old, is already giving the talk at Palmeiras, that’s because in addition to the four goals in two Copinha games, the striker adds no less than 167 goals in 170 matches at the Alviverde base. And given the numbers and the good performance, the crowd is already looking forward to the debut of the new Palmeirense jewel in the professional team – which could happen in the Club World Cup.

In an interview with the blog ‘Lei em Campo’, from UOL Esporte, the lawyer specialized in sports law Luiz Marcondes talked about the possibility of Endrick being registered in the Club World Cup, which will be played between February 3 and 12, in Abu Dhabi , in the United Arab Emirates.

— The specific regulation of the competition, in its articles 22, 23 and 24, has disciplined who is eligible to compete in the World Cup. Art. 22 says that to be able to play the athlete needs to be professional or non-professional. In Brazil, Endrick is not a professional precisely because he is not yet 16 years old, but that is not an impediment. What happens is that arts. 23 and 24 mention the need to include the player’s name in the provisional and definitive list that needs to be sent by Palmeiras by a certain date. Legally and technically, the fact that the athlete is only 15 years old and does not have a sports contract is not an impediment for him to compete in the competition”, he explained.

+ Until when can Palmeiras sign up reinforcements for the Club World Cup?

FIFA’s Regulations on Status and Transfers (RSTP) “declare that every player who has a written contract of any kind with the club and who earns more than he spends to play football is a professional”.

In the Club World Cup regulations, art.22 says, for example, that a player can be registered to compete in the competition if he is duly registered in his club confirm what is stipulated in the ‘Regulation on Status and Transfers’ – and does not mention no minimum age for athletes to register for the tournament.

FIFA HAS ALREADY GAVE THE ENDORSEMENT:

During participation in the program ‘Arena SBT’, the narrator Téo José stated that the highest football entity has already given the approval for Palmeiras to enroll Endrick in the Club World Cup.

— Fifa authorized Palmeiras to enter Endrick in the World Cup. It will, of course, depend on (coach) Abel Ferreira. But FIFA has already authorized it. If Palmeiras wants to, they can register.

Read too:

Palmeiras target, Carlos Salcedo likes posts on Twitter and stirs fans

Consultation of Palmeiras by Kaio Jorge, ex-Santos, does not advance; see the reason

Speculated at Palmeiras, defender Marcos Rojo was also offered to Atlético-MG

Giovanni Gonzalez at Palmeiras? Barros opens the game and talks about looking for a right-back

Possible opponent of Palmeiras, Monterrey reinforces the team with national team players

Del Valle defender reveals that he was wanted by Palmeiras and sends a message

Palmeiras: Leila Pereira has already ‘invested’ more than R$100 million in reinforcements as a sponsor, but has always preached ‘responsibility’

Follow Fans on Facebook to keep up with the best football, gaming and other sports news