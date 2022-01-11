Can ‘Flurone’ cause more severe respiratory conditions? Understand

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Cases of ‘flurona’, as the co-infection of Covid-19 and influenza became known, have already been recorded in some parts of the country. The diagnoses come at a time when Brazil is facing a strong wave of severe flu conditions that already fill hospitals in some cities.

The report spoke with some experts to understand if there is any peculiarity in cases of a person who is infected by two viruses and what effects the double infection by Covid-19 and influenza can have on a patient.

The first point is that a double infection caused by a virus is common, explains Fernando Spilki, virologist and coordinator of the Rede Corona-ômica BR-MCTI, a laboratory project that sequences the genomes of samples of Sars-Cov-2 in Brazil.

“When are you going to study outside of a pandemic period […], you find a very high percentage of coinfection [entre diferentes vírus]”, he says.

Spilki details that in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, cases of co-infection between Sars-CoV-2 and H1N1 had already been detected. These diagnoses were rarer because there was little circulation of influenza in Brazil. However, the scenario has changed.

“Now the perfect storm is formed: you have a lot of H3N2 infections, especially by that Darwin strain that is responsible for this current outbreak in Brazil, and on the other hand you have […] a wave forming with an omicron. So it’s going to give people a lot of chance to co-infect with these two [patógenos]”, it says.

Even with this scenario, Spilki says that there are no indications that a positive diagnosis of flu and Covid can lead to more serious situations in patients.

“We even see cases of co-infection in people with mild disease, so it’s not the fact of having the co-infection [que necessariamente indica a severidade da doença]”, he says.

It is the same vision of Cristina Bonorino, immunologist and professor at UFCSPA (Federal University of Health Science of Porto Alegre).

“It seems to be an intuitive thing to say that, if you have more than one virus at the same time, it will get worse, but actually that’s not what happens, it depends a lot on the person, age, comorbidities”, he says.

For the case of co-infections with Sars-CoV-2, Bonorino explains that “none [estudo] shows an increased risk,” but she also underscores the need to continue monitoring the situation, as the coronavirus is still very young.

She also says that co-infection cases are now being reported more because sanitary measures are being relaxed, which has not happened on a large scale before.

“We had a drop in influenza cases last year because of the distance and because of the masks, which inhibit the circulation of all viruses. When restrictions began to loosen, small outbreaks of other viruses began and now it is having the flu,” he says.

A similar aspect is pointed out by Maurício Nogueira, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of São José do Rio Preto. He says that the greater circulation of various viruses across the country is “a reflection of the total liberalization that we did after two years of non-compliance.”

The critical panorama is already felt in different regions. Hospitals, for example, already need to deal with the increase in patients with srag (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). Gerson Salvador, a doctor at the university hospital at USP (University of São Paulo), has already observed the increase in critical cases in patient care.

He reports that, in mid-November, an increase in the number of patients with srag was visible and that the majority were positive cases of influenza. Salvador links this to the flu epidemic in Rio de Janeiro.

In December, however, the numbers of Covid-19 cases also soared. “We saw a very rapid increase in the cases of Covid-19. At this moment, we have to deal with patients with severe influenza and Covid”, says Salvador.

The doctor, however, reiterates that this situation is not necessarily related to the co-infection of coronaviruses and influenza itself, but rather to the high rate of dissemination of the two viruses across Brazil, which can result in respiratory complications even in infections with only one of the pathogens.

“Being infected with two viruses at the same time does not mean that there will be a more serious condition. [Isso] it’s not another disease,” he says.

Nogueira also argues that virus co-infection should not be the central point of concern, as it is “a relatively common phenomenon”.

“We have to worry about Covid, with the forms of transmission and with vaccination”, he says.

Sars-CoV-2 diagnoses went up again in a dizzying way compared to the omicron variant, which has a high rate of transmissibility.

A survey of more than 2,400 samples of special RT-PCR tests identified an average prevalence of 92% of the new variant in Covid-19 positives in Brazil.

Preliminary data also indicate that the two-dose or single-dose vaccine scheme has a significant reduction in neutralizing antibodies against omicron. Even so, immunizations are still extremely important to prevent serious cases of the disease, such as hospitalizations and deaths.

For Nogueira, the exacerbated transmission of omicron and defective vaccination of children are the major health problems in Brazil that need to be faced.

“The omicron, the high transmission rate and the delay in vaccinating children: these are problems that we have to discuss”, he concludes.