Capitólio (MG): Victims identified and wake mark 2nd day after tragedy – 01/10/2022

On the second day after the rock collapse of a canyon in Capitólio (MG), all ten victims were identified this Monday (10) by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, which is also involved in the investigation into the causes of the accident. The victims are from Minas Gerais and São Paulo.

The collective wake of family members also took place this afternoon, in Serrania (MG), and mobilized the small town of 7,000 inhabitants.

According to the Fire Department, all the victims who lost their lives sailed in a single boat, called “Jesus”. Another 30, who were on other vessels that were indirectly affected, were injured.

Identification of victims

Shortly after 3 pm today, the Civil Police reported that they had identified the tenth victim of the tragedy: Carmem Pinheiro da Silva, 43, born in Cajamar (SP). The recognition took place through dactyloscopy, the examination of fingerprints.

Before Carmem, four other victims had been identified throughout this morning.

The Fire Department says that, at first, the teams work with the number of ten dead in the tragedy. The number is based on the reports of witnesses and family members of tourists on Saturday’s tour (8).

According to the Civil Police, all ten of the dead knew each other. Four were relatives and the rest were friends. They were at a ranch in São José da Barra, a neighboring city, and closed a boat trip in Capitólio.

The identified victims are:

Júlio Borges Antunes, 68, born in Alpinópolis (MG) Maycon Douglas de Osti, 24, born in Campinas (SP) Camila Silva Machado, 18 years old, from Paulínia (SP) Carmen Pinheiro da Silva, 43 years old, born in Cajamar (SP) Sebastião Teixeira da Silva, 64, born in Anhumas (SP) Marlene Augusta Teixeira da Silva, 57, born in Itaú de Minas (MG) Geovany Gabriel Oliveira da Silva, 14 years old, born in Alfenas/MG; Geovany Teixeira da Silva, 38 years old, born in Itaú de Minas/MG; Tiago Teixeira da Silva Nascimento, 35 years old, born in Passos/MG Rodrigo Alves dos Anjos, 40 years old, born in Betim/MG.

Wake empties city

The quiet town of Serrania, in Minas Gerais, saw intense movement today, destined for a single place: the Amélio Bueno da Fonseca Multi-Sport Gym. It was there that the collective wake of victims Sebastião Teixeira da Silva, 64, his wife Marlene Augusta, 57, son Geovany, 37, and grandson Geovany Gabriel, 14, took place.

Known in the city, the victims mobilized hundreds of people in the gym. The coffins arrived around 3pm, but just before 12pm there were already people waiting outside to enter.

The coffins were placed in the middle of the sports court and remained closed during the ceremony.

Why do searches remain in the area?

Although the Fire Department has recorded ten fatalities and all have already been rescued and identified by the Civil Police, teams are still in the area of ​​the accident, even though there is no chance that there are still missing persons.

The spokesman and lieutenant of the Fire Department, Pedro Aihara, explained today that, at the moment, the military works in the recovery of body segments.

“While we have already recovered these ten bodies, due to the impact, the violence of this rock collision with some of the victims, not all of the bodies were recovered in an integral way. So, unfortunately, some bodies were segmented with the impact of the rock. “, he clarified.

Update Occurrence in Capitol: Our teams today are sweeping the accident area again looking for possible new victims as well as segments and materials. THE @pcmg.official has already made the identification of the 10 victims of the tragedy in Capitol. pic.twitter.com/htdPK7pkR4 — Firefighters_MG (@Bombeiros_MG) January 10, 2022

The body fragments will be taken to Belo Horizonte for the crossing of genetic material.

In addition, firefighters are also looking for the wreckage of the affected vessels to “assist in the investigations that will subsidize the investigation that will be carried out to determine the circumstances of this accident”.

Research works in other municipalities

In an official statement, the Civil Police reported that, so far, the investigation that investigates the accident has collected data on the ten victims, since the priority of the agents was in the identification of the bodies.

On social media, delegate Marcos Pimenta added that there are investigation teams gathering information in Alpinópolis, Capitólio, Passos and São José da Barra.

For the delegate, it is still too early to point out culprits.

“Now, [a investigação] will listen to witnesses, gather the local reports, we will fly over by drone, we invite a geologist to participate in the process. All efforts will be united in order to verify if there was human responsibility, but, in principle, it is premature [responsabilizar ou indicar culpados]”, said today to the UOL.

The corporation receives support in the investigation of men from the Military Police, Civil Defense and Brazilian Navy.

*With information from Lucas Borges Teixeira, in Passos (MG).